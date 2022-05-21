Aditi Rao Hydari brings Indian simplicity and tradition to Cannes Film Festival 2022 in ivory Sabyasachi saree: All pics

Cannes Film Festival 2022: Actor Aditi Rao Hydari is among the many Indian celebrities, including jury member Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Hina Khan, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia, attending the Festival de Cannes. The star arrived in the French Riviera town of Cannes, France, and she has been posting glamorous pictures of herself dressed in stunning attires. Though the star hasn't walked the red carpet yet, some of her look surely impressed the fashion police. For her latest photoshoot, Aditi draped herself in an ivory saree from the shelves of ace-designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee and embraced Indian simplicity and tradition.

On Saturday (IST), Aditi took to Instagram to post photos of herself in an ivory six yards by Sabyasachi. This is the second celebrity Sabyasachi has dressed for the Cannes this year. Earlier, Deepika Padukone had worn a striped and embellished creation by the designer. Aditi dropped several photos of her ivory look on social media and captioned one of the posts, "My ammaamma would be proud. Simplicity and tradition in my favourite." Scroll ahead to check it out. (Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari's killer look in ₹28k soft pink lehenga makes fans weak-kneed)

Coming to the design details, Aditi's look for Cannes Day 4 features a hand-dyed ivory organza saree. The six yards come embroidered in intricate patterns all over the drape, broad patti borders, cream contrast piping, and heavily embellished pallu and hem. The actor wore the ensemble in the traditional draping style letting the pallu fall over her shoulder to display the heavy work.

Aditi paired the ivory saree with a cream-coloured blouse featuring long sleeves, a plunging V neckline, asymmetrical midriff-baring hem, and structured fitting. She also chose an emerald and diamond choker from Sabyasachi Jewellery's Bengal Royale Collection and matching stilettos to accessorise the six yards.

In the end, Aditi opted for a centre-parted sleek low bun, bold red lip shade, subtle eye shadow, lightly kohled eyes, mascara on the lashes, a dainty black bindi, glowing skin, blushed cheeks and on-fleek brows to round off the glam picks for the Cannes look.

Meanwhile, the Cannes Film Festival has come back in full swing after two years because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year, the festival took place with many restrictions in place.