After trying Fiama's Serum Body Wash Duo for 20 days, here's my honest take with a few trade-offs

Your bathing ritual has to be rejuvenating to help your body and mind feel and stay fresh. And only a nice smoothing body wash could actually do wonders after a hectic day at work. So, when I tried the Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash and the Fiama 4% Detan Serum Exfoliating Body Wash for the first time, I knew I was investing my time and energy into something good.

My honest review on Fiama body wash (Personal)

By Shweta Pandey Shweta Pandey is a Senior Content Writer at Hindustan Times, with over 12 years of experience in beauty and wellness journalism, specialising in makeup, skincare, and hair care.



She began her professional writing journey in 2011, entering the evolving world of digital lifestyle journalism as beauty and wellness content rapidly transformed in India. Over the years, she has worked with reputed digital media houses like India Today, the Times of India and Skymet Weather, steadily building credibility through well-researched features, product reviews, and trend analyses. Her career reflects consistent growth, moving from content contributor to senior writer. She now plays a key role in shaping editorial strategy, social media content, and ensuring high-quality, reader-focused content that aligns with evolving audience needs.



Shweta’s core expertise spans makeup, skincare, hair care, and holistic health and fitness. She specialises in in-depth beauty product reviews, ingredient analysis, skincare routines, and evidence-based wellness advice. Known for her analytical and data-driven approach, she relies on verified sources, dermatological insights, and expert consultations to ensure credibility. Her field experience includes interviewing Bollywood celebrities, beauty and makeup professionals, tracking consumer trends, and simplifying the top picks.



Shweta holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication, Advertising, and Journalism and has done Bachelor’s in Commerce from Delhi University. She believes in delivering reader-first insights that empower informed decisions while maintaining transparency, credibility, and trust.



Beyond her writing desk, Shweta enjoys exploring new destinations, experimenting in the kitchen with delightful recipes, and staying in tune with the latest beauty and wellness trends. Read more Read less

After using both consistently, I feel like I have a good understanding of what each one offers. While both belong to the same serum body wash range, they serve slightly different purposes. One focuses on brightening and everyday glow, while the other is designed to gently exfoliate and help with tan removal. Together, they've become a nice addition to my shower routine, especially on days when my skin needs a little extra care.

So, after using them for almost 20 days, here is what I feel are the best and some trade-offs for both products.

First Impression

The first thing that stood out to me was the texture of both body washes. They have a rich, creamy consistency that spreads easily on damp skin and lathers well without needing a large amount of product. I appreciate body washes that feel luxurious without leaving a heavy residue, and these strike that balance nicely. They rinse off easily and leave my skin feeling fresh and clean.

Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash

The Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash quickly became my go-to for everyday use. I liked how refreshing it felt, especially during morning showers. After a couple of weeks, I noticed that my skin looked healthier and had a more even appearance. While I didn't expect dramatic brightening overnight, I did feel that my skin appeared more radiant and less dull over time. Another thing I enjoyed was that it didn't leave my skin feeling dry or tight after rinsing. Instead, my skin felt soft and comfortable, which is something I always look for in a body wash.

Fiama 4% Detan Serum Exfoliating Body Wash

The Fiama 4% Detan Serum Exfoliating Body Wash offered a slightly different experience. It felt like a deeper cleansing treatment while still being gentle enough for regular use. I liked using it after spending time outdoors because it left my skin feeling smoother and cleaner. Over time, I noticed that rough patches around my elbows and knees felt softer, and my skin texture improved. It also gave me that freshly exfoliated feeling without being harsh or abrasive, which I appreciated because my skin can sometimes be sensitive to physical scrubs.

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What impressed me

Fragrance

One thing I really enjoyed about both the body washes was the fragrance. They have a fresh, pleasant scent that isn't overpowering. The fragrance lingers just enough to make me feel refreshed after my shower but doesn't interfere with my perfume or body lotion. The overall shower experience felt relaxing and spa-like, making my daily routine a little more enjoyable.

Lightweight

Another positive aspect is that both the formulas feel very lightweight. Even though they contain serum-inspired ingredients, they don't leave behind a sticky or slippery layer. My skin simply felt clean, hydrated, and smooth after every wash. I also found that my moisturiser absorbed well afterwards, which is always a good sign that the cleanser isn't stripping the skin's natural moisture barrier.

Price

This is one area that I feel the brand has kept its promise. Delivering an exfoliating and brightening serum body wash at a nominal price of ₹300 is a cherry on the cake. This is exceptional for those who are looking for a nourishing body wash while not spending much.

Few trade-offs

While I had a positive experience overall, there are a few areas where I think these products could be improved.

Minimal brightening effect

The brightening effect of the 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash is gradual, so anyone expecting instant visible results may need to be patient and use it consistently.

Tanning effect

The detan body wash works best as part of a regular skincare routine rather than as a quick fix for stubborn tanning. Thankfully, my skin was not very tanned, and I cannot exactly express how much of a detan a body wash could do, but if you take the plus point, it did not leave my skin dry.

Exfoliating might not suit everyone

If you are a fan of exfoliating your body, then the Detan Serum Exfoliating Body Wash is a perfect fit for you. As someone who simply loves the shower gel to work like a soap, this might not suit them. Alternatively, the fragrance is though not too overpowering, but people sensitive to scents might find the fragrance a bit too fruity, especially with the Brightening Serum Body Wash.

Size matters

Another small improvement could be offering refill packs or larger family-sized options. Since I found myself reaching for these body washes almost every day, having a more economical refill option would be convenient and environmentally friendly. Or else, if they could launch it in different sizes.

Overall Verdict

Overall, I genuinely enjoyed using both the Fiama 3% Brightening Serum Body Wash and the Fiama 4% Detan Serum Exfoliating Body Wash. Rather than replacing one another, I found that they complement each other well. I prefer using the brightening variant for everyday cleansing and switching to the exfoliating version a few times a week or after long days in the sun.

For anyone looking for body washes that cleanse effectively while providing skincare-inspired benefits, I think this duo is worth considering. They leave my skin feeling clean, soft, refreshed, and smoother without compromising on comfort. Although the results are gradual, consistent use made a noticeable difference in how healthy and well-maintained my skin looked. With a few small improvements in packaging and more size options, I think this range could become an even stronger everyday skincare essential.

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The products featured in this review were provided to HT Shop Now by the brand for testing and evaluation. Our opinions remain independent and based on our personal experience with the items. Please patch test the products before use. At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products.