Twenty-five years ago, Poo walked into our lives with impeccable confidence, a wardrobe full of statement outfits and absolutely no interest in anyone else's opinion. And clearly, we haven't moved on. As Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham gears up to celebrate its 25th anniversary, Airbnb is bringing the iconic Raichand House back to life in Mumbai. The recreation includes the grand staircase, family study and, most importantly, Poo's fabulous closet.

Airbnb recreates K3G's Raichand House; 5 Poo-inspired looks to shop (Airbnb/Pinterest)

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Now, if the prospect of stepping inside the Raichand mansion wasn't exciting enough, the return of Poo's fashion universe is giving us another reason to revisit one of Bollywood's most memorable style icons. Because while the film gave us family drama, romance and enough emotional airport reunions to last a lifetime, Kareena Kapoor's Poo also gave us a serious lesson in dressing like the main character.

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And with Y2K fashion continuing to find its way back into wardrobes, her style feels surprisingly relevant today. Think fitted crop tops, mini skirts, statement accessories and outfits that never once asked for permission to stand out.

Poo's wardrobe was never about playing it safe

When Kareena Kapoor played Pooja Sharma, better known as Poo, in Karan Johar's 2001 film, her fashion choices were as memorable as her dialogues. Her wardrobe leaned into the early-2000s aesthetic, with fitted silhouettes, playful separates and a distinctly glamorous approach to everyday dressing.

What made Poo's style so recognisable was its confidence. She could make a simple outfit feel like an entrance, and her looks rarely relied on subtlety. There was always a little drama, a little sparkle and plenty of personality.

You don't need a designer wardrobe or a trip to the Raichand mansion to borrow from her fashion playbook. Here are five Poo-inspired styles worth adding to your party-season wardrobe.

5 Poo-inspired Y2K fashion trends to shop

1. Fitted crop tops that deserve their own entrance

A fitted crop top is practically a Poo wardrobe essential. Whether styled with a mini skirt, low-rise trousers or a pair of well-fitted jeans, it instantly gives an outfit that early-2000s feel. Look for halter necks, asymmetric cuts, sweetheart necklines and embellished details if you want to take the look from casual to party-ready.

2. Mini skirts for a little main-character energy

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If there is one trend that captures the playful side of Y2K fashion, it is the mini skirt. Pleated, metallic, denim or embellished, this is an easy way to bring a little Poo-inspired drama into your wardrobe. Pair it with a fitted top and heels for a night out, or balance the shorter hemline with a relaxed jacket.

3. Embellished tops for when basic just won't do

Sequins, shimmer, metallic finishes and eye-catching embellishments are all welcome when you're taking inspiration from Poo. An embellished top can transform even the simplest pair of trousers or skirt into an evening outfit. If a full statement ensemble feels like too much, let the top do the talking.

4. Bodycon dresses that celebrate the silhouette

For evenings when separates aren't quite the mood, a fitted mini or midi dress makes a strong alternative. Look for interesting necklines, ruched details, cut-outs or subtle shimmer. The idea is to find a silhouette that feels glamorous without making the outfit unnecessarily complicated.

5. Tiny bags and tinted sunglasses to finish the look

No Poo-inspired wardrobe would be complete without accessories. Mini shoulder bags, tinted sunglasses, statement earrings and playful hair accessories can make even a simple outfit feel more considered. The trick is to choose one or two standout pieces rather than letting every accessory compete for attention.

Airbnb's Raichand House is bringing back the K3G nostalgia

The fashion throwback comes at a particularly fitting moment. Airbnb is recreating the iconic Raichand mansion in Mumbai through a two-hour experience titled At Home with the Raichands. Fans will be able to explore familiar spaces from the film, including the grand staircase, family study and Poo's recreated closet.

The experience will run from December 1 to 6, 2026, with booking requests opening on November 23 at 12 pm IST. There are 180 invitations available, and the experience is free for selected guests.

For fans who grew up watching Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the recreation is more than an elaborate nostalgia trip. It brings back the world that made the film so memorable, from its larger-than-life interiors to the characters whose style and dialogues have stayed in pop culture long after the credits rolled.

And honestly, if Poo's closet has taught us anything, it is that fashion should be fun. Twenty-five years later, we're still taking notes.

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Poo-inspired styles to shop: FAQs Why is Airbnb recreating Raichand House from K3G? Airbnb is recreating the iconic mansion to celebrate 25 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The experience, titled At Home with the Raichands, allows selected fans to explore spaces inspired by the film.

When can fans visit the recreated Raichand House? The Airbnb experience will take place in Mumbai from December 1 to 6, 2026. Booking requests open on November 23 at 12 pm IST, with 180 invitations available.

Which Y2K fashion trends can you try to recreate Poo's style? You can experiment with fitted crop tops, mini skirts, matching co-ord sets, embellished tops, bodycon dresses, mini shoulder bags and tinted sunglasses.

What is Poo's fashion style in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham? Poo's fashion aesthetic is associated with early-2000s Y2K glamour, including fitted tops, mini skirts, coordinated outfits, playful accessories and statement partywear.

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