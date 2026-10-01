Aishwarya Rai's BTS pics from L'Oreal Paris Fashion Week glam room floors fans: ‘She is worth it and she knows it’

Aishwarya Rai was among the A-listers who walked the ramp for French cosmetics group L'Oreal's ‘Express Your Worth’ showcase held at Place Joffre during Paris Fashion Week. Now, she has shared some behind-the-scenes (BTS) photos straight from the L'Oreal glam room, and fans are in love.

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Also Read | Aishwarya Rai goes full ‘Maleficent’ at L’Oréal Paris Fashion Week runway in velvet gown and cape with bold red hair

Aishwarya Rai's BTS pics from Paris Fashion Week

On October 1, Aishwary Rai posted photos on Instagram showing her getting dressed for the L’Oréal Paris Le Défilé runway. The actor had closed the show for the French label dressed in an all-black velvety ensemble designed by Yara Shoemaker and styled by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai. Here's a look at the photos Aishwarya shared:

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{{^usCountry}} The pictures show Aishwarya sitting in the glam room, dressed in a black silk robe and holding a fan featuring L'Oréal's tagline, ‘I’m Worth It'. Makeup and hair artists can be seen styling her hair, doing her makeup, and in the end, dressing her up in the black ensemble she wore to close the show in Paris. How did the internet react? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The pictures show Aishwarya sitting in the glam room, dressed in a black silk robe and holding a fan featuring L'Oréal's tagline, ‘I’m Worth It'. Makeup and hair artists can be seen styling her hair, doing her makeup, and in the end, dressing her up in the black ensemble she wore to close the show in Paris. How did the internet react? {{/usCountry}}

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Fans loved the BTS photos of the actor and flooded the comments with compliments. One fan commented, “She is worth it, and she knows it.” Someone else wrote, “Queens aren't made. They're born. Beautiful beyond words, graceful beyond measure.” Another remarked, “Back again to show how it's done.”

An Instagram user commented, “There will never be another Aishwarya Rai.” A few others complimented the actor by posting comments like, “She is an icon,” “It's THEE Aishwarya Rai, you guys,” “They adore her over there. Understandable,” and “A Queen.”

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Manish Malhotra and Aditi Rao Hydari also couldn't help but gush over her and dropped heart emojis in the comments. Meanwhile, Shalini Passi commented, “Love.”

What did Aishwarya Rai wear?

Mohit Rai styled Aishwarya in a two-piece velvet gown with 3D fringe embroidery and a crystal-embellished cape from Yara Shoemaker's Fall/Winter 2026-2027 couture collection.

The black velvety ensemble features a plunging neckline that extends till her torso and a fitted silhouette with a cinched waist that hugs her curves and accentuates them tastefully. They further elevated the gown by draping it with a velvet cape, adorned along the borders with pearl and crystal embellishments.

Lastly, a diamond-encrusted crown, diamond rings, pumps that made Aishwarya's runway strut even more captivating, fiery red tresses, bold red lip, and striking glam rounded off the look.