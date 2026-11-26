Celebrity chat shows often bring out the familiar rotation of sharp suits, blazers and bomber jackets. Akshay Kumar chose a different route for his latest appearance on Koffee With Karan, stepping out in a brown shirt, loose-fit trousers and a beige trench coat. The look offered a refreshing alternative to the usual celebrity interview wardrobe, without sacrificing polish.

Akshay Kumar swaps suits for a beige trench coat on Koffee With Karan (Instagram) more less

By Samarpita Yashaswini Samarpita Yashaswini is a Content Producer for Fashion (HT Shop Now) at Hindustan Times Digital. She has five years of experience in lifestyle writing, specialising in fashion, beauty, and trend-led commerce content. She covers everything from seasonal must-haves and wardrobe essentials to brand reviews and styling edits that make everyday dressing easier and more exciting.



She began her writing journey in 2020, but her love for fashion started long before that. Over the years, she has interned with Times Internet and Desi Martini, and worked with Pinkvilla and Schbang, building a strong foundation in digital storytelling and audience-first content. At HT Digital, she writes and creates fashion affiliate content for both the website and social media, blending trend awareness with shopping practicality. Her work sits at the intersection of style and strategy combined with equal parts aesthetic and analytics.



A self-confessed fashion enthusiast, Samarpita has a sharp eye for colours, prints, silhouettes, and textures. She notices the fall of a fabric, the mood of a palette, and the difference a good cut can make. Her expertise lies in translating trends into wearable, relatable style and helping readers shop smarter, not louder.



She studied at Delhi Public School and graduated from Miranda House, University of Delhi in 2019, where she also wrote for the college magazine. She later completed a Postgraduate Diploma in Advertising and PR from MICA, Ahmedabad.



Samarpita believes fashion content doesn’t need to be complicated or overly eloquent. It should be simple, fun, and genuinely helpful, guiding readers through daily style decisions with confidence and joy. Read more Read less

Styled by Ami Patel, the actor wore a brown Sandro shirt with relaxed-fit trousers, a Tom Ford belt and a beige trench coat by Boss. Tinted frames and a classic watch completed the outfit. The combination of earthy tones and easy proportions made the ensemble contemporary, while the trench added structure without making it feel overly formal.

Why Akshay Kumar's trench coat stood out

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The interesting part of Akshay's look was not simply the choice of a trench coat, but how it was styled. Instead of pairing it with sharply tailored trousers and formal shoes for a conventional polished appearance, the relaxed proportions gave the outerwear a more effortless feel.

Trench coats are often associated with classic European outerwear and formal layering. Here, the beige version worked as the focal point of an otherwise understated outfit. The brown shirt and trousers kept the palette cohesive, while the Tom Ford belt added a subtle designer detail.

It was a reminder that statement dressing does not always require bright colours, dramatic prints or excessive accessories. Sometimes, an interesting silhouette and a well-chosen layer can do the work.

Ami Patel wanted to move beyond the usual celebrity interview wardrobe

The stylist's thinking behind the look makes it more interesting. Ami Patel explained that she wanted to move away from the familiar blazers, suits and bomber jackets frequently seen on male celebrities during interviews.

She specifically chose the trench coat because it is a silhouette that, in her view, is not explored enough on Indian actors. She also felt Akshay had the personality and ease to carry it without making the outfit look like a styling experiment.

That distinction matters. A statement garment works best when it feels like an extension of the person wearing it, rather than something added simply to create a fashion moment. In this case, the trench coat brought a different dimension to Akshay's appearance while retaining the relaxed quality of his overall look.

How to take inspiration from Akshay's look

If you want to borrow from Akshay's outfit, the easiest starting point is a neutral trench coat. Beige, camel and taupe are versatile shades that work particularly well with brown, black, navy and white.

You do not need to recreate the entire ensemble. Try a relaxed shirt with straight or loose-fit trousers, then add a lightweight trench coat as the finishing layer. A simple belt and understated watch can complete the look without making it feel overly accessorised.

The key is proportion. If the coat has a relaxed fit, keep the rest of the outfit comfortable rather than pairing it with overly slim or restrictive pieces. For a more casual interpretation, wear it over a plain T-shirt and trousers. For an evening outing, a shirt and structured footwear can make the combination feel sharper.

Trench coats for men:

Ravi Kishan brings his own unmistakable personality to the episode

Akshay shared the Koffee couch with Ravi Kishan, whose presence brought a different kind of energy to the episode. The two actors traded jokes, revisited their early days in the film industry and recreated Ravi's now-viral dance hookstep.

While Akshay's outfit offered a lesson in understated contemporary menswear, Ravi's appeal comes from his unmistakable personality, Bhojpuri swagger and expressive screen presence. Their camaraderie was a reminder that style does not have to look identical on everyone. What makes a look memorable is often how naturally it reflects the person wearing it.

Akshay's beige trench coat may have been a departure from the usual celebrity interview uniform, but it did not feel like dressing for attention. It was a considered change in silhouette, colour and layering—and a useful reminder that sometimes, the most interesting wardrobe update is simply choosing something different from the expected.

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Akshay Kumar's outfit on Koffee with Karan: FAQs What did Akshay Kumar wear on Koffee With Karan? Akshay Kumar wore a brown Sandro shirt, relaxed-fit trousers, a beige Boss trench coat, a Tom Ford belt, tinted frames and a watch.

How can men style a beige trench coat? Pair it with a neutral shirt or T-shirt, relaxed-fit trousers and understated accessories. Brown, black, navy and white work particularly well with beige.

Why did Akshay Kumar wear a trench coat instead of a blazer? Ami Patel wanted to move beyond conventional celebrity interview outfits such as blazers, suits and bomber jackets, choosing a trench coat as a less-explored silhouette.

Who styled Akshay Kumar for Koffee With Karan? Celebrity stylist Ami Patel styled Akshay Kumar for the episode.

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