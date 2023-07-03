Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh look stunning in latest stills from ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. Check it out

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh are currently gearing up for their upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.' As we eagerly await the trailer, director Karan Johar has increased our excitement by sharing the latest stills from the film, setting the internet on fire. In the photos, the dazzling pair looks breathtaking, with Alia wearing a vibrant red saree and Ranveer sporting a bold look in a shirt adorned with a leopard print. The trailer for the movie is scheduled to be released on July 4, and fans are eagerly counting down the days. Scroll down to get a closer look at their captivating appearances.

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh Set Fashion Trends in Their Latest Looks

Alia Bhatt stuns in a breathtaking red chiffon saree, while Ranveer Singh rocks a stylish leopard-printed shirt.(Instagram/@karanjohar)

On Sunday, Karan Johar amplified our excitement for the movie by sharing the latest stills from the film featuring Alia and Ranveer on his Instagram. He captioned the posts, "The Rocky Rani slideshow!!! The TRAILER is out on the 4th of JULY! The Randhawa’s and Chatterjee’s are all set to showcase love, conflicts, and a great suggestion for a happy marriage. #rockyaurranikiipremkahaani releasing 28th July." The pictures quickly went viral on social media, garnering over 95K likes and numerous comments from fans showering them with compliments and praises. Let's take a closer look at their captivating pictures.

Alia Bhatt continues to bring chiffon sarees back into fashion, and her latest appearance is no exception. The actress looked stunning in a gorgeous red chiffon saree with a golden border, draping it gracefully around her. She paired it with a sleeveless red blouse adorned with golden prints. The ensemble was further enhanced by a black bindi, nose ring, and drop earrings, adding to the overall elegance. For her makeup, Alia opted for kohled eyes, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh sported a brown leopard-printed shirt, perfectly complementing his gleaming hair, well-groomed beard, and diamond studs on his ears, completing his dapper look.

In another still from the movie, Alia mesmerizes in a green chiffon saree, beautifully matched with a vibrant printed sleeveless blouse in shades of orange and green. With minimal makeup, flowing open tresses, and her signature Rani look complete with a black bindi and nose ring, she exudes stunning elegance. On the other hand, Ranveer Singh chose a white waistcoat, a light green open shirt, and a long silver chain to embody his cool Rocky look.

'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 28th. This highly anticipated movie marks Karan's seventh directorial venture and features an impressive cast including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

