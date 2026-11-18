Alia Bhatt channels princess energy at Earthshot Prize Awards in custom Ritu Kumar gown and stunning gold jewellery
Alia Bhatt stole the spotlight at the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, wearing a custom black-and-gold Ritu Kumar gown styled by Rhea Kapoor.
Alia Bhatt was among the many stars who attended the Earthshot Prize 2026 awards ceremony in Mumbai last night, November 17. The actor, in a custom Ritu Kumar black-and-gold gown, channelled princess energy at the event, which was also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton.
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Alia Bhatt attends the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton hosted the sixth edition of the Earthshot Prize Awards 2026 in Mumbai. The ceremony at Mumbai’s Jio World Convention Centre brought together Bollywood celebrities, innovators, entrepreneurs, and environmental advocates. For the occasion, Alia's custom Ritu Kumar look stole the spotlight.
Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the black-and-antique-gold ensemble features a structured, strapless corset blouse paired with an embellished skirt featuring intricate embroidery and mirror work. A strapless sweetheart design with a plunging neckline, paired with a corseted bodice, a cinched waist that defines Alia's figure, and a voluminous skirt, added regal charm to the look.
The styling
Alia Bhatt wore it with a black dupatta draped around her neck, featuring intricate design and lace borders. She accessorised the ensemble with statement gold jewellery pieces, including a stunning embellished arm cuff or bajuband, cocktail rings, and dangling earrings with a chain that wraps around her ear.
To let her dress shine, Alia opted for a clean-girl look, tying her tresses into a slicked-back top knot. For the glam, she chose feathered brows, fluttery eyelashes, pink eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, rouged cheeks, beaming highlighter, and a soft, dewy base.
About the Earthshot Prize Awards
Prince William presented five Earthshot Prize winners with 1 million pounds ($1.3 million) each Tuesday, recognising their efforts to tackle the world’s climate challenges. The Earthshot Prize winners were selected from 15 finalists. The Prince of Wales established the prize through his Royal Foundation in 2020 to encourage inventors and entrepreneurs to develop technologies to combat global warming and mitigate its effects.
Meanwhile, Prince William and the Princess of Wales, Kate, began their visit to Mumbai on Monday. The couple have played street cricket in Mumbai, ridden in an electric rickshaw, and met leading figures from India’s cricket, fashion and film industries. They are scheduled to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.
The trip marks a significant step in Kate’s return to overseas royal engagements, after she announced in March 2024 that she was undergoing cancer treatment following major abdominal surgery.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
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