Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and other stars, who wore what to awards. All pics, videos

Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhumi Pednekar and other stars, who wore what to award shows. Pics, videos Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh attend award shows. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bollywood celebrities stepped out in Mumbai to attend two award shows dressed in their best ensembles. While GQ hosted its Most Influential Young Indians Awards, Elle Sustainability Awards were also held last night. Your favourite celebrities wore their best looks to each event. Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, MC Stan and Masaba Gupta attended the GQ Awards, and Bhumi Pednekar, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza and Raveena Tandon were among the star-studded attendees at Elle's event. Keep scrolling to find out what these celebrities wore to the star-studded occasion.

Who wore what to GQ Most Influential Young Indians and Elle Sustainability Awards

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor stole the show at the GQ Awards night dressed in a breathtaking parrot green cut-out gown. The star served one of the night's best looks in the sleeveless ensemble featuring a halter turtle neckline, cut-outs revealing her back, neckline, torso and waist, a thigh-high slit, and a floor-sweeping train. She styled the magical look with glittering high heels, statement rings, open locks, and minimal makeup.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt served Big Boss Lady Energy on the black carpet at the GQ Awards dressed in a classy check-printed suit styled with a lavender-coloured collared shirt, black tie, an embellished floral brooch, and black high heels. The pantsuit features a double-breasted and notch-lapelled blazer and flared pants. Open locks, statement earrings, and minimal makeup rounded off the styling.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar looked her stylish best as she attended the Elle Awards in a glittering silver-coloured statement saree gown. She wore a pre-draped saree styled with a full-sleeved blouse featuring a high-rise neckline, a see-through silhouette and a waist cut-out, worn over a matching bikini top. She styled the ensemble with a sleek high bun, winged eyeliner, dainty tear-drop earrings, mauve lip shade, and a minimal base.

Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh served one of her best sartorial moments on last night's green carpet at the Elle Awards. She wore a classic black gown featuring a full thigh-revealing slit on the front covered with a see-through mesh overlay, full-length sleeves, a waist-length cut-out showing off her full torso, and a figure-hugging silhouette. She styled the ensemble with a sleek hairdo, stacked bracelets, dangling earrings, bold eye makeup, and a dewy base.

Raveena Tandon

Raveen Tandon attended the Elle event in a pristine white gown featuring a structured design on the front and a floor-sweeping train. She styled the quirky ensemble with a sleek hairdo, floral-shaped earrings, winged eyeliner, nude lips, and a minimal base.

Masaba Gupta

Masaba Gupta chose a gold moon-printed off-white ensemble for the GQ Awards. She chose an oversized notch-lapel blazer styled with a pre-draped midi skirt, golden high heels, dangling earrings, a sleek bun, and dewy makeup.

Dia Mirza

Dia Mirza served an ethereal moment on the green carpet dressed in an all-black ensemble featuring a see-through blouse and flared silk pants. While the top has a front bow-detailed neckline, billowy sleeves and a bikini top underneath, the pants come with a high-rise waistline. A centre-parted sleek ponytail, top handle bag, minimal makeup, hoop earrings, and strappy high heels added the finishing touch.