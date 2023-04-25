Alia Bhatt's no-makeup look and comfy outfit at airport gets love from fans, they call her 'sweet and simple'. Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt's off-duty sartorial choices can be described in three words - simple, comfy and elegant. Alia's wardrobe is full of pieces that embody these style statements. Moreover, her most recent outing at the Mumbai airport backs our statement. The paparazzi clicked Alia at the airport last night dressed in a stylish beige-coloured ensemble. She jetted off from Mumbai ahead of fashion's biggest night - Met Gala 2023 - which she will be attending as designer Prabal Gurung's muse. Alia's low-key airport look got praise from her fans. Keep scrolling to check out what she wore. Alia Bhatt slays in a no-makeup look and comfy outfit at airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia Bhatt's simple airport look

On Monday night, the paparazzi clicked Alia Bhatt arriving at the Mumbai airport. They shared pictures and videos of the actor outside the departure gates that showed her stepping out of her car, clicking pictures with fans and waving goodbye before heading inside. Alia chose a beige jacket styled with a white tank top, printed joggers and a no-makeup look for flying out of the bay before the Met Gala. Fans complimented her simple look and her humble attitude towards fans in the comments. One wrote, "She is so sweet and simple." A fan remarked, "Undoubtedly the most down to earth." Another commented, "She is a sweetheart." Watch the video.

Alia Bhatt's beige cropped jacket comes with a collared neckline, an open front with button closures, an asymmetric hem, full-length sleeves and a baggy fitting. She teamed it with a white tank top featuring a plunging U neckline, fitted silhouette, and a short hem length. Lastly, brown and beige-printed joggers from Gucci X Adidas completed her airport look.

Alia accessorised the ensemble with chunky white lace-up sneakers and a large black book tote bag. In the end, Alia chose open wavy locks, dewy skin, blush pink lip shade, and no makeup for the glam picks with the airport outfit.

Meanwhile, Met Gala is one of the world's biggest fashion events cum fundraisers. It will be held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday, May 1. The theme for this year's Met Gala is 'Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty'.