Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video from sets, don't miss her goofy expressions: Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor dropped a video of herself in a mauve-coloured figure-hugging gown on Instagram. Janhvi shot an advertisement for a brand and dropped a BTS (behind the scene) clip of herself from the sets. It showed the star serving glamour in the stylish ensemble and making goofy faces for the camera. Her outfit is a killer look perfect for dinner dates with your partner, attending fancy parties with your girlfriends or enjoying a late-night outing with your gang. Keep scrolling to find out how Janhvi styled the ensemble and read our download on her outfit. Janhvi Kapoor in figure-hugging gown serves glamour in new video. (Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor serves glamour in figure-hugging dress

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram to share a BTS video of herself from the sets of an ad shoot dressed in a mauve-coloured gown and captioned it, "Sneak peek only @MyNykaa makes me feel like a cute little tandoori." The video shows Janhvi posing for the camera, flaunting her ensemble, and making funny faces in the end. Her outfit features a one-should neckline, a figure-hugging silhouette accentuating her curves, a cut-out on the waist, gathered details, and a risqué thigh-high slit on the front. Check out the video below.

Janhvi wore the ensemble with minimal accessories, including statement rings, gold hoop earrings, and high heels. In the end, Janhvi chose centre-parted open silky straight locks, brown lip shade, subtle eye shadow, sleek eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, blushed cheekbones, feathered brows, dewy base, and light contouring for the glam picks.

Earlier, Janhvi had left the internet swooning with her striking look for the Day 2 of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) Gala. She wore a black shimmering silver gota patti strapless gown featuring a mermaid-like silhouette and a figure-hugging fitting. She wore the ensemble with a cape-like dupatta, mang tika, necklace, bangles, and bold makeup picks.

Meanwhile, Janhvi Kapoor has several projects in the pipeline, including Bawaal with Varun Dhawan and Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao.