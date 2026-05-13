Alia Bhatt makes breathtaking Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance in peach gown with chiffon dupatta, rare coral necklace

Alia Bhatt is fully embracing her soft-glam era, and her first Cannes Film Festival red carpet appearance this year is proof. Representing L'Oréal Paris at the Cannes 2026 opening ceremony on May 12, the actor turned heads in a dreamy custom peach couture gown by Tamara Ralph, perfectly styled by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor. (Also read: Alia Bhatt revives the capri pants trend in a chic all-black airport look ahead of Cannes 2026 red carpet appearance )

Alia Bhatt stuns in peach gown at Cannes

Alia Bhatt dazzles in peach couture gown at Cannes, styled by Rhea Kapoor. (Instagram/@rheakapoor)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alia looked straight out of a dream in a peach-toned couture gown that perfectly balanced elegance, sensuality and sophistication. The figure-hugging ensemble featured a structured strapless bodice with a sculpted sweetheart neckline that dipped into a bold plunge detail, adding a contemporary edge to the otherwise romantic silhouette.

The fitted gown gracefully traced her curves before flowing into a sleek floor-length hem, creating a statuesque look on the red carpet. What truly elevated the outfit, however, was the sheer chiffon dupatta-style cape on her arms, cascading dramatically behind her and adding movement, fluidity and an ethereal charm with every pose.

Alia's statement diamonds and soft-glam beauty

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the couture ensemble was elevated with striking statement jewellery that brought the perfect touch of sparkle without taking attention away from the gown’s soft, romantic charm. She further accessorised the look with square-cut diamond earrings and a dazzling asscher-cut diamond ring from Chopard. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the couture ensemble was elevated with striking statement jewellery that brought the perfect touch of sparkle without taking attention away from the gown’s soft, romantic charm. She further accessorised the look with square-cut diamond earrings and a dazzling asscher-cut diamond ring from Chopard. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Sharing details about the exquisite piece on Instagram, Rhea revealed, “The necklace features an extraordinary composition of 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, specially selected to complement the final look with elegance, softness, and individuality. At its centre rests a remarkable 5.53 carat Golconda-type 2A diamond, admired for its rare purity and exceptional brilliance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sharing details about the exquisite piece on Instagram, Rhea revealed, “The necklace features an extraordinary composition of 168.27 carats of rare pink coral, specially selected to complement the final look with elegance, softness, and individuality. At its centre rests a remarkable 5.53 carat Golconda-type 2A diamond, admired for its rare purity and exceptional brilliance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} For the glam, Alia chose radiant, luminous skin paired with softly flushed cheeks, subtly shimmery eyes, feathered brows and a muted nude-pink lip colour that enhanced her natural features. Her voluminous side-parted waves cascaded effortlessly around her shoulders, lending the entire look a timeless old-Hollywood feel while perfectly complementing the ethereal elegance of her Cannes appearance. Alia Bhatt dazzles at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the glam, Alia chose radiant, luminous skin paired with softly flushed cheeks, subtly shimmery eyes, feathered brows and a muted nude-pink lip colour that enhanced her natural features. Her voluminous side-parted waves cascaded effortlessly around her shoulders, lending the entire look a timeless old-Hollywood feel while perfectly complementing the ethereal elegance of her Cannes appearance. Alia Bhatt dazzles at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

After making her red carpet debut at the Cannes Film Festival last year, Alia returned to Cannes this year as the global ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. The prestigious film festival began on May 12 and will continue till May 23.

Before her glamorous red carpet appearance, Alia was also spotted in a stunning landscape-print ball gown by Yash Patil. The dreamy outfit featured a corseted sweetheart bodice with delicate spaghetti straps and a voluminous skirt that added a romantic, whimsical touch to her Cannes wardrobe.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON