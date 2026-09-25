Alia Bhatt proves sequins never go out of style in dazzling top, mini skirt at Don’t Be Shy premiere with Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt proves once again that sequins are always a good idea. The actor turned heads at the premiere of Don’t Be Shy, produced by her and sister Shaheen Bhatt, arriving in a dazzling top-and-mini-skirt ensemble that stole the spotlight. The event was also attended by their family – Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan. Let’s decode Alia's statement outfit and take fashion notes. (Also read: Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: What Bollywood couples wore to Antilia Cha Raja 2026 )

Alia Bhatt stuns in sequins outfit

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Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Alia wore a standout two-piece look straight from designer Ashish's Fall 2026 collection. The set features a classic crew-neck, short-sleeved top paired with a coordinating straight-cut mini skirt.

Completely covered in a shimmering base of silver sequins, the outfit is brought to life by bold, pop-art-inspired floral motifs in vibrant shades of poppy red, deep blue, bright yellow, and pastel pink. Adding an extra element of texture and movement, both the top's hem and the skirt's edges are finished with oversized, reflective disk spangles.

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{{^usCountry}} To balance the high-octane shine of the set, the styling was kept deliberately effortless. Alia paired the outfit with vibrant green Aquazzura pumps, adding a clever, unexpected pop of contrast. Her beauty look focused on a radiant, glowing base with rosy blush, natural eyes, and loose, soft waves parted down the middle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To balance the high-octane shine of the set, the styling was kept deliberately effortless. Alia paired the outfit with vibrant green Aquazzura pumps, adding a clever, unexpected pop of contrast. Her beauty look focused on a radiant, glowing base with rosy blush, natural eyes, and loose, soft waves parted down the middle. {{/usCountry}}

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The ensemble strikes the perfect balance between high-fashion glamour and playful contemporary chic, proving that maximalist embellishments can still feel casual, fun, and completely wearable.

Fashion notes to take

Alia’s latest look proves that high-octane sequin sets can feel wonderfully relaxed when paired with simple, modern silhouettes like a crew-neck top and mini skirt. The key takeaway is balancing maximalist details, such as playful pop-art florals and exaggerated disc spangles, with breezy, undone styling, from loose natural waves to clean, minimal jewellery.

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Finally, introducing an unexpected colour pop through bright accessories, like her vibrant green heels, serves as a clever fashion trick to elevate a coordinated two-piece outfit into something fresh, fun, and effortlessly chic.

On the work front

Alia will be seen next in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She will also be seen in Tumbbad 2 alongside Sohum Shah and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor was last seen in Alpha, the YRF Spy Universe film, alongside Sharvari.