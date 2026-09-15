Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor to Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra: What Bollywood couples wore to Antilia Cha Raja 2026

Bollywood brought its A-game to Antilia on September 14 as the Ambani family hosted a star-studded Ganesh Chaturthi celebration. From Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan to Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor, Bollywood's top stars arrived hand in hand, serving major festive fashion inspiration in their stylish ethnic ensembles. Let's take a look at who wore what and pick some style notes for the festive season. (Also read: Radhika Merchant pays tribute to Ganpati Bappa through classical dance in a stunning Manish Malhotra Kanjeevaram look )

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

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The Kapoor family arrived in full festive style, with each member putting their own spin on traditional fashion. Kareena Kapoor opted for a bright mustard-yellow Anamika Khanna floor-length Anarkali, finished with a broad gold zari border and layered pearl necklace.

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{{^usCountry}} Saif Ali Khan kept his look bold yet traditional in a bright crimson-red kurta paired with a classic white dhoti. Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, channelled timeless festive glamour in a vivid fuchsia-pink and orange plaid silk saree, styled with a three-quarter-sleeve V-neck blouse and a metallic textured clutch. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Saif Ali Khan kept his look bold yet traditional in a bright crimson-red kurta paired with a classic white dhoti. Kareena's sister, actor Karisma Kapoor, channelled timeless festive glamour in a vivid fuchsia-pink and orange plaid silk saree, styled with a three-quarter-sleeve V-neck blouse and a metallic textured clutch. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor {{/usCountry}}

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Bollywood’s power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor was undoubtedly among the best-dressed at the celebrations. Alia looked stunning in a custom Masaba Gupta ensemble, featuring a metallic ice-blue saree with intricate woven details. She paired the contemporary drape with an asymmetric, off-the-shoulder embroidered corset blouse, accessorising with traditional polki drop earrings and statement bangles. Ranbir complemented her perfectly in a rich navy-blue knee-length kurta set, layered with a lavishly embroidered Nehru jacket featuring cream floral threadwork.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal

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Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal made a stylish statement as they arrived hand in hand for the celebrations, serving a lesson in festive dressing. Katrina looked elegant in an olive-green flared Anarkali, paired with a heavily embroidered dupatta featuring Rajasthani-inspired mirror work, colourful thread embroidery and delicate tassel detailing. She kept her styling fuss-free with sleek, straight hair and subtle metallic heels. Vicky complemented her in an ivory-and-gold chikankari kurta set.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

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Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra looked adorable as they arrived together in elegant pastel ethnic ensembles. Kiara exuded subtle grace in a blush-pink Chanderi saree, paired with a half-sleeved V-neck blouse featuring delicate embroidery. Breaking the monochromatic pink palette, she added a striking emerald-and-diamond choker, layered bangles and soft wavy locks for a touch of glamour. Sidharth complemented her in a short ivory kurta, completely covered in multicoloured floral threadwork and intricate embroidery, keeping his look festive yet understated.

Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh

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Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh brought a fun mix of traditional charm and contemporary style to the celebrations. Genelia looked gorgeous in a multi-hued flared lehenga featuring a teal-and-mint chevron-patterned skirt, finished with a wide embroidered metallic-gold hem. She paired it with a matching blue embroidered blouse and a deep-blue dupatta. A traditional kundan neckpiece and sleek, pulled-back hair completed her festive look. Riteish went for a modern take on ethnic dressing in a charcoal-grey bandhgala short jacket layered over a matching dark tunic.