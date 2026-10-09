Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca getaway is all about sun, sea and standout style; inside her wardrobe of breezy whites, playful beachwear and bold evening looks

Alia Bhatt is serving vacation style in Mallorca, trading her busy filming schedule for sun-soaked days on the Spanish island. Joined by best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and their close-knit girl gang, the actor has been enjoying a Mediterranean getaway filled with scenic coastal views, yacht outings and relaxed moments at a luxury private residence.
From breezy co-ord sets and playful beachwear to a striking crimson evening gown, Alia’s holiday wardrobe is a masterclass in dressing for a summer escape. Let’s take a closer look at her outfits and pick up some fashion inspiration along the way. (Also read: Katrina Kaif brings boss babe energy to London in oversized brown pantsuit with dhoti style draped trousers to celebrate Kay Beauty’s UK anniversary )
Alia Bhatt’s Mallorca wardrobe features breezy whites and playful beachwear
For slow mornings at the villa, Alia embraced monochrome dressing in a sleeveless white top paired with relaxed white trousers. A white crochet headband and dark sunglasses completed the look, adding a playful touch to the minimalist ensemble. The breezy outfit was perfect for sipping coffee by the sea. For her downtime indoors, she kept things cosy, lounging on a sofa wrapped in a lightweight, off-white textured gauze throw.
No Mediterranean holiday wardrobe is complete without statement swimwear, and Alia delivered in a red bikini paired with a rust-and-white printed bandana during a yacht outing. The retro-inspired accessory added a playful touch to her beachside look. For a softer take on beach dressing, she wore a white two-piece layered under a delicate, sheer white lace cover-up. She also embraced neutral resort wear in a beige silk camisole paired with fluid, high-waisted cream trousers and gold hoop earrings, proving that simple separates can look elegant.{{/usCountry}}
No Mediterranean holiday wardrobe is complete without statement swimwear, and Alia delivered in a red bikini paired with a rust-and-white printed bandana during a yacht outing. The retro-inspired accessory added a playful touch to her beachside look. For a softer take on beach dressing, she wore a white two-piece layered under a delicate, sheer white lace cover-up. She also embraced neutral resort wear in a beige silk camisole paired with fluid, high-waisted cream trousers and gold hoop earrings, proving that simple separates can look elegant.{{/usCountry}}
From casual co-ords to glamorous eveningwear
For outings with her friends, Alia opted for a sleeveless blue grid-check midi dress with a round neckline. Styled with her hair pulled back and minimal jewellery, the breezy outfit was perfect for exploring local spots. On the boat, she switched to a cream-and-butter-yellow co-ord set featuring a sleeveless top and matching shorts. A printed headscarf added a playful holiday touch, while the soft yellow hue brought a sunny feel to the ensemble.
For an evening outing, Alia traded her relaxed daytime looks for a striking crimson gown. The floor-length dress featured a deep V-neckline and structured shoulder straps, creating a dramatic silhouette against the villa’s poolside setting. She accessorised with chunky gold earrings, stacked gold and pearl bracelets, and a statement ring. Neutral leather slide heels completed the look, letting the bold red gown take centre stage.
From breezy whites and playful beachwear to relaxed co-ords and a dramatic evening gown, Alia’s Mallorca wardrobe offers plenty of inspiration for effortless vacation dressing.
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