Alia Bhatt steps out of the Matrix in head-to-toe Gucci for fashion house's show at Milan Fashion Week

Alia wore a black leatherette trench coat and styled her hair in a slick do. She also wore black pointed-toe heels and carried a Gucci bag. But clearly, it was her huge pair of sunglasses that caught everyone's attention.

Alia witnessed Gucci artistic director Demna's new show and was spotted by the paparazzi outside the venue. She wore Pre-Fall 2026 couture and Frameless Mask Sunglasses from Spring/Summer 2026 couture.

Gucci's international brand ambassador and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt wowed her fans at the Milan Fashion Week on Friday. She stepped out for the Gucci fashion show, dressed from head to toe in the brand's products.

Fans loved her look. One person commented, “Alia Bhatt is amazing.” Another wrote, “She's such an icon.”

More about the show Demna made his debut as creative director of Gucci with a bold, wide-ranging collection featuring legging-style trousers, seamless mini dresses and luminous evening gowns. The showcase marked his first runway outing for the Italian house, as parent company Kering banks on a creative overhaul to reinvigorate its flagship label.

Models strode through a dramatic setting framed by towering marble steps crowned with replicas of classical statues — a visual tribute to Florence’s Uffizi Gallery, near which Guccio Gucci established the brand in 1921.

In the show notes, Demna described the collection as an exploration of varied silhouettes and stylistic directions, designed to resonate with a broad spectrum of wearers.

The Georgian designer officially assumed the role in July last year, following a decade at Balenciaga and succeeding Sabato De Sarno after his two-year stint at the helm.

At the September edition of Milan Fashion Week, Demna revealed his first collection for Gucci through a digital lookbook on Instagram, accompanied by a short film screening featuring actors dressed in the new designs.

Titled Gucci Primavera, the collection sets the tone for his creative direction at the house.

In a letter, Demna described his vision for the brand: “My vision of Gucci is about the coexistence of heritage and fashion. Here they are not opposites, they are lovers.” He added, “This first Gucci show introduces a universe of people, archetypes, consumers and dress codes that will shape my design language moving forward.”

A curated selection from the collection will be available in select stores and online starting Friday, ahead of its official launch scheduled for July 2026.