Alia Bhatt travels to Seoul to attend Gucci Cruise show, slays airport fashion in denim outfit and no-makeup look: Watch

Actor Alia Bhatt is travelling to Seoul to attend Gucci's Cruise 2024 show in Seoul at the Gyeongbokgung Palace. Alia was recently named the first Indian Global Ambassador of the luxury fashion label. She will debut as one of the brand's global faces during the star-studded show. It will mark the fashion house's 25 years in the country. Apart from Alia, Gucci's global ambassador's K-pop group Exo's KAI, NewJeans' Hanni, South Korean singer IU (Lee Ji-eun), and actor Shin Min-a will also attend the show.

Alia Bhatt's minimal yet stunning airport look

Alia Bhatt travels to Seoul to attend Gucci Cruise 2024 show. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Last night, Alia Bhatt arrived at the Mumbai airport to catch a flight out of the bay to go to Seoul for Gucci Cruise 2024 show. The paparazzi clicked Alia reaching the airport, stepping out of her car, greeting the paparazzi, and posing for the cameras before entering the airport. A paparazzi page shared Alia's video on Instagram. Fans loved Alia's outfit for the airport look and complimented her in the comments section. A few fans showed excitement for the Cruise show and wrote, "Can't wait to see her there." Check out the snippets below.

Alia's airport outfit features a denim long coat, pants and a stylish cream-coloured blouse. The top comes with frilled collars, long sleeves, front button closures, a plunging neckline, and a figure-skimming fit. She tucked it inside high-waisted dark blue pants featuring flared hem and an embroidered Gucci tag on the border.

Alia completed the outfit with a matching dark blue denim long coat featuring notch lapel collars, belted design on the back, an open front with gold button closures, full-length sleeves, and a figure-skimming tailored silhouette.

Alia Bhatt in a denim on denim outfit at the airport. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Alia accessorised the outfit with black block heels, a tan-coloured Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag, and statement gold rings. In the end, Alia chose centre-parted open locks, and a no-makeup look featuring blush lip shade, dewy skin, rouged cheeks, and feathered brows.