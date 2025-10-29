Search
Wed, Oct 29, 2025
All eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna as she lights up Swarovski event in strapless dress and blinding necklace

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Oct 29, 2025 06:46 pm IST

Rashmika Mandanna dazzles at Swarovski's 'Masters of Light' exhibit in Los Angeles, showcasing a stunning metallic ensemble and eye-catching jewellery.

Rashmika Mandanna travelled to Los Angeles to attend a star-studded event hosted by Swarovski. The luxury jewellery label showcased its iconic legacy with the ‘Masters of Light’ exhibit, celebrating 130 years of the brand.

Rashmika Mandanna attends a star-studded event by Swarovski.
Rashmika Mandanna attends a star-studded event by Swarovski.

Apart from Rashmika, Kylie Jenner, Cher, Law Roach, Venus Williams, Blue Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen and Laura Harrier brought unmatched glamour to the event. However, all eyes were on the Indian actor as she dazzled in a strapless ensemble and stunning jewellery.

Rashmika Mandanna at the Swarovski event

Rashmika chose a dual-toned ensemble for the red-carpet event. It features a metallic silver corset styled with a black skirt. The blouse features a plunging V-neckline, a structured silhouette, corseted boning that hugs her curves, and a strapless design that showcases her decolletage.

Meanwhile, the solid black skirt hugs her curves like a second skin, and features a low-rise waistline, a slit on the back for ease of movement, and a floor-grazing hem length.

The blinding jewels

The jewels were the highlight of Rashmika's look. She paired her metallic ensemble with jewellery from Swarovski, including a head-turning necklace adorned with emerald-shaped and oval droplet crystals. She completed the accessories with dangling earrings, Swarovski ear cuffs, multiple crystal-adorned rings, and a crystal-adorned waist chain.

Lastly, black Christian Louboutin pumps rounded off the look. For her hair, Rashmika styled them in a slicked-back, half-updo with a puff on the top.

All eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna as she dazzles in a strapless ensemble and stunning jewellery.
All eyes are on Rashmika Mandanna as she dazzles in a strapless ensemble and stunning jewellery.

As for the glam, the actor chose winged eyeliner, metallic smoky eyeshadow, darkened brows, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-adorned lashes, rouge-tinted cheeks, a glossy caramel pink lip shade, and a glowing highlighter.

Meanwhile, the exhibition highlights the brand’s link to music, cinema, and global pop culture, featuring iconic movie and performance costumes alongside standout jewels and stunning footwear.

On the work front, Rashmika was recently seen in Thamma, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan. The film also starred Ayushmann Khurrana.

Follow Us On