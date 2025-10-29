Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's delicious drumstick soup recipe is perfect if you are bored of having drumsticks in sambar

Drumsticks are a superfood that offer numerous health benefits, including boosting immunity with antioxidants and vitamin C, improving digestion through fibre, and supporting bone health with calcium and phosphorus. Commonly, people enjoying having it in sambar. Prepare Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's drumstick soup in just 15-20 minutes, with an additional 20-25 minutes of cooking. (Pinterest)

However, if you are bored of having drumsticks in sambhar or curries, we have just the recipe for you. With the upcoming winter season, soups hit the right spot with their warmth and delicious. So, what better way to enjoy drumsticks than in the form of soup.

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's drumstick soup recipe

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared his delicious recipe of drumstick soup on YouTube in August 2023. “Till now you must have been using drumsticks to make curries or in sambhar. This recipe tells you how you can make a delicious soup with it too,” the chef wrote. According to him, the soup will take only 15-20 minutes preparation time, and 20-25 minutes of cooking time.

Ingredients

400 grams drumsticks, strings removed and cut into 3 inch pieces

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons oil

1 inch ginger, roughly chopped

5-6 garlic cloves

1 medium onion, diced

1 medium tomato, quartered

2 tablespoons chopped fresh coriander leaves

Crushed black peppercorns to taste

1/2 teaspoon cumin powder

Fresh coriander sprigs for garnish

Method

1. Put the drumstick pieces in a pressure cooker, add 3 cups of water to it, along with salt and mix well. Cover the cooker and cook under pressure on medium heat for 2-3 whistles.

2. Heat oil in a deep pan, add ginger, garlic and onion, mix and sauté till translucent.

3. Add tomato, mix well and sauté for 3-4 minutes.

4. Open the cooker once the pressure has reduced completely. Strain the mixture and reserve the stock. Allow the cooked drumsticks to cool slightly.

5. Open each drumstick and remove the pulp, and add it to the onion-tomato mixture and mix well.

6. Add coriander leaves, crushed black peppercorns and cumin powder and mix well. Add the reserved stock and mix until well combined. Cover and cook till it comes to a boil.

7. Blend this to a fine mixture with a hand blender.

8. Add salt and crushed black peppercorns and mix well.

9. Transfer into a serving bowl, sprinkle crushed black peppercorns and garnish with coriander sprigs and serve piping hot.

