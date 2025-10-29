Nutritionist shares 15-day hair fall reversal smoothie recipe with protein powder that can give you stronger hair, nails

Are you suffering from hair loss? It can be caused by several factors, including genetics, hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, stress, harsh hair care practices, and even medical conditions, such as thyroid disorders or autoimmune diseases. Hairfall is almost never external, and 99% of the time it starts from within.

Also Read | Neurosurgeon shares 5 healthy habits to practice daily to combat mental fatigue, how he burns 600 calories every morning

According to Khushi Chhabra, nutritionist (MSc clinical nutritionist), it is almost ‘never external, and 99 percent of the time it starts from within.’ To combat this, she shared a hairfall-reversing smoothie recipe that can help reverse hair loss.

Hairfall reversal smoothie recipe

Sharing the ingredients and recipe of her hairfall reversal smoothie, the nutritionist highlighted that it is packed with nutrients and tastes delicious. “I personally consume this every day as my breakfast smoothie with a fruit. So, start consuming this smoothie every day to actually reverse your hairfall, grow new hair,” she added.

The nutritionist recommended swapping the smoothie for your regular breakfast and trying it just for 15 days. “In just a couple of weeks, you’ll start noticing real changes like better energy, stronger hair and nails, and increased muscle mass,” she added.

Ingredients and nutrients

To make the hairfall reversal smoothie, you will need:

1 spoon almond butter: Vitamin E

2 pinches of Halim/garden cress/Aliv seeds: Iron and folate

1 tablespoon pumpkin seeds: Zinc, magnesium

1 tablespoon black sesame seeds: Copper, B complex

1 scoop protein powder: Amino acid

Let's break it down:

Ingredients for hairfall reversal smoothie. (Google Gemini)

1. Almond butter

By adding 1 spoon of almond butter, as recommended by a nutritionist, you will obtain healthy fats that nourish your hair from the inside. Additionally, it contains vitamin E, which helps reduce dryness and hair breakage.

“You can't replace this with peanut butter because almond butter has MUFA (aka the healthy fat) and vitamin E, hence the way it will work for your hair will be different from peanut butter,” she added.

2. Garden cress/Halim/Aliv seeds

Calling Halim seeds an iron powerhouse, she explained that they help reduce excessive hair fall caused by low ferritin levels (the most common reason for hair fall). It also improves blood flow to hair follicles and supports new hair growth.

“If your hair is thinning, don't skip on this. Don't exceed the quantity mentioned because these seeds are nutrient-packed and hard to digest (less is more with them),” she warned.

4. Pumpkin seeds

One spoon of pumpkin seeds helps prevent hair fall, poor sleep, and migraines. They help balance hormones that affect hair loss, are an excellent source of zinc, which reduces hairfall, and are also rich in biotin and antioxidants, which boost hair density,” the nutritionist highlighted.

4. Black sesame seeds

The nutritionist called them the ‘star of the show’, as they are super rich in calcium, which makes hair roots strong. The seeds also enhance blood circulation to the scalp, resulting in improved nutrient delivery. Lastly, she added that they are rich in copper, which helps prevent premature greying of hair, as well as B complex vitamins and zinc, which strengthen hair from root to tip.

Method:

Take all the seeds and add them to a blender with water.

Blend on high speed until it becomes a smooth, creamy milk.

This ensures the seeds are properly absorbed by your body.

Add 1 scoop of protein powder and almond butter. “Aim for a powder that gives you at least 23g protein per serving,” she added.

Why protein powder? Because, as per the nutritionist, your hair is literally made of keratin, which is a type of protein. “The more you supply your hair with what it's made of, the better, stronger, thicker, and healthier your hair grows from within,” she added.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.