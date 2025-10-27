Alia Bhatt's nutritionist warns this sweet treat, often considered healthy, is nothing but sugar water

Fruits should be an essential part of your daily diet as they are packed with essential nutrients, vitamins, minerals, and fibre. It is always recommended to eat whole fruits, especially those that are in season. However, people mostly substitute it with fruit juices, thinking they are getting the same essential nutrients. Fruit juices, especially the packaged ones available in markets, are nothing but sugary water. (Freepik)

Also Read | Physician warns retinoids ‘can give you a whole new skin’ but there are side effects that you shouldn't ignore

This is actually not the case. Fruit juices, especially the packaged ones available in markets, are nothing but sugary water, according to Dr Siddhant Bhargava, celebrity nutritionist and doctor known for guiding celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday, and Sara Ali Khan.

In a March 16 Instagram video, Dr Bhargava highlighted why fruit juices are not good for your health; rather, they only add sugar to your body.

Why are fruit juices bad for your health?

Stressing that fruit juices are poisoning us, the nutritionist said, “I have been saying the same thing over and over again. Saying it once more with a more entertaining video. Please remember FRUITS are healthy, but without their fibre, vitamins, and minerals, they are nothing but sugar water.”

According to the nutritionist, the notion that fruit juices are healthy is just a myth, as they are nothing but coloured, sugary water. But then how are whole fruits healthy, but fruit juices aren't?

The nutritionist explained that whole fruits contain vitamins and minerals you won't find anywhere else. “But they also contain a lot of sugar. And none of the sugar in fruits is healthy, which is why there is so much fibre in the fruits you consume,” he added.

How does the fibre in whole fruits help?

The nutritionist noted that the fibre in fruits prevents the sugar in your fruits from being absorbed quickly into your bloodstream, preventing insulin spikes, and keeping the fruit healthy.

The notion that fruit juices are healthy is just a myth. (Google Gemini)

“But when the juice is extracted, the fibre gets separated. Moreover, due to the increased heat during the juicing process, vitamins and minerals also get lost, leaving only the sugary water behind, which is causing a loot in the market in the name of being healthy. So, next time you feel like drinking juice, eat fruits instead of juice,” he warned.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.