Amazon Sale 2023: Amazing deals on GIVA jewellery pieces that you can't resist

Amazon Sale 2023 is your chance to grab stunning pieces of GIVA jewellery at irresistible prices. All the jewellery pieces from the brand have a heirloom quality. Whether you are looking for some lightweight pendant necklace for everyday wear or some elegant dainty pieces, you can find an eclectic mix under GIVA. The brand is synonymous with quality and all its jewellery pieces are skin friendly. The best part about the GIVA jewellery pieces is that you can throw them on any type of sartorial wear - be it Indian wear or western wear. Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is a mega event and serves as a reason to rejoice for many people who love shopping at discounted prices. It naturally feels flattering if one is able to grab stunning jewellery pieces at attractive price points. And if they are from the GIVA brand, then nothing like it. After all, each piece is meticulously crafted, reflecting a perfect amalgamation of intricate design and premium quality materials. From the delicate detailing to the brilliant use of stones, every accessory exudes a sense of grace and sophistication. The collection not only complements various outfits but also adds a touch of allure and individuality to any look. With GIVA jewellery, one can embrace a sense of luxury and elegance, making a distinct style statement that is bound to turn heads and leave a lasting impression.We have shortlisted some jewellery pieces from GIVA brand. Take a look at the selections below and add them to your cart. They also make for great gifting options and given the fact that festive season is around the corner, it makes sense to buy a bunch of these jewellery pieces for your girlfriends and women in your life. They will be happy and you too will benefit from amazing deals running on GIVA jewellery pieces during Amazon Sale 2023. 1. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Pop Pink Studded Butterfly Studs

Amazon Sale is offering heavy discount on GIVA jewellery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Make a delightful statement with these GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Pop Pink Studded Butterfly Studs. Crafted with intricate detail, these studs are perfect for everyday wear or special occasions. The stunning pink stones add a touch of elegance to any outfit. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its quality. Enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Add a touch of grace to your ensemble with these beautiful butterfly studs. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

2. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Drizzle Drop Pendant with Box Chain

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Enhance your charm with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Drizzle Drop Pendant with Box Chain. This exquisite pendant exudes grace and sophistication. It is a perfect gift for your loved ones or even for yourself. The pendant comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, guaranteeing its quality. Enjoy the added assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style with this stunning pendant and embrace a touch of elegance in your look. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 79% off jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts for women3. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Royal Pink Pendant & Earrings Set

Add a royal touch to your collection with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Anushka Sharma Royal Pink Pendant & Earrings Set. This set is a perfect blend of elegance and style. The intricate design and the pink accents make it an eye-catching addition to any ensemble. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its premium quality. Additionally, enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style quotient with this stunning pendant and earrings set. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

4. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Set With Necklace & Earrings

Indulge in timeless elegance with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Set including a Necklace and Earrings. This classic set is perfect for all occasions, adding a touch of sophistication to any outfit. The set comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, assuring its premium quality. Additionally, enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and make a statement with this classic zircon set that exudes timeless charm and grace. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fetch exciting coupons, deals on smartphones5. GIVA 925 Sterling Rose Gold Clover Dangle Earrings

Add a touch of playfulness to your ensemble with the GIVA 925 Sterling Rose Gold Clover Dangle Earrings. These earrings are crafted with precision and attention to detail, reflecting a blend of elegance and fun. The rose gold finish adds a touch of glamour to your look. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its quality. Additionally, enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and showcase your unique personality with these charming dangle earrings. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

6. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Oxidised Moonstone Crescent Pendant with Box Chain

Embrace celestial elegance with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Oxidised Moonstone Crescent Pendant with Box Chain. The oxidised finish adds a vintage touch, while the moonstone reflects a subtle, mystical charm. This pendant is perfect for those seeking a unique and sophisticated look. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its premium quality. Additionally, enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and add a hint of celestial allure with this stunning pendant. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

7. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Princess Earrings

Infuse your style with a touch of royalty using the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Princess Earrings. These earrings exude grace and elegance, perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions. The rose gold finish adds a contemporary touch, enhancing their appeal. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its premium quality. Enjoy the added assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and channel your inner princess with these exquisite earrings. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

8. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Anushka Sharma Tree of Life Earrings

Channel a sense of vitality and energy with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Anushka Sharma Tree of Life Earrings. These earrings are a perfect blend of style and symbolism, adding a unique charm to your ensemble. The intricate design and the rose gold finish make them an eye-catching addition to any outfit. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its premium quality. Enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and showcase your connection to nature with these exquisite Tree of Life earrings. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Also read: Amazon Sale 2023: Up to 79% off jackets, sweaters and sweatshirts for women9. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Zircon Bold Baguette Earrings

Make a bold statement with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Zircon Bold Baguette Earrings. These earrings are designed to exude confidence and elegance, perfect for those who love to stand out. The bold design and the sparkling zircon stones add an extra allure to your look. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its premium quality. Enjoy the added assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and make a striking impression with these bold Baguette earrings. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

10. GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Starry Drop Necklace

Add a touch of celestial charm to your ensemble with the GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Starry Drop Necklace. This elegant necklace is perfect for adding a touch of sophistication and grace to your look. The delicate design and the starry pendant create an enchanting appeal. Each piece comes with a Certificate of Authenticity and a 925 stamp, ensuring its premium quality. Enjoy the assurance of a 6-month warranty. Elevate your style and let your personality shine with this stunning starry drop necklace. Grab this fashion accessory at a discounted price this Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

Best value for money:

The GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Classic Zircon Set with Necklace & Earrings offers the best value for money with its timeless elegance and premium quality. Crafted with intricate detail and adorned with zircon stones, this set adds a touch of sophistication to any outfit, making it a versatile addition to your jewellery collection. With its enduring appeal and the assurance of a 6-month warranty, this set is a must-have for those seeking a blend of style and durability without compromising on quality.

Best deal:

The GIVA 925 Sterling Silver Rose Gold Anushka Sharma Tree of Life Earrings is the best deal during the Amazon Sale, currently offering an incredible discount on it. These stunning earrings not only represent vitality and energy through their design but also embody a sense of grace and elegance. With their exquisite craftsmanship and the added assurance of a 6-month warranty, these earrings are a steal at the discounted price. Don't miss the chance to elevate your style without breaking the bank during this limited-time offer.At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!