Amazon Wedding Store: Up to 70% off on wedding attire, footwear, jewellery, and more; Gear up for the wedding season

Wedding season is peaking, and so is your excitement level. To pump up your excitement level a more, Amazon has come up with its wedding store that gives you up to 70% off on a wide range of wedding attires, jewellery, footwear, accessories and more. Amazon Wedding store gives up to 70% off on wedding essentials

Be it a lehanga set for the engagement party or a black sequined saree for the cocktail party, Amazon has everything you need to make your wedding festivities a cakewalk. So, have a look at the wedding store if wedding is on your cards.

For Women

Wedding:

Find intricately embroidered lehengas, luxurious sarees, and elegant gowns on Amazon Wedding Store. Complement your bridal look with traditional gold or kundan jewellery sets, embroidered juttis, potli bags, and bridal chooda. Choose from bridal hair accessories, waist belts, and dupattas. Whether you want a royal red or a pastel palette, Amazon offers designer-inspired ensembles perfect for your big day, with styling essentials to create a picture-perfect wedding look.

Engagement:

Amazon’s wedding store features graceful engagement gowns, sarees, and anarkalis with sequin work, mirror accents, and modern cuts. Pair them with dazzling statement earrings, minimal bangles, and trendy heels. Pastel tones and gemstone-inspired jewellery add an ethereal charm. Elegant clutches and hairpieces complete your look, offering a perfect balance of tradition and trend for your special ring ceremony moment.

Haldi:

Celebrate in vibrant yellow outfits like flowy lehengas, crop top sets, and easy-breezy kurtas. Amazon Wedding Store brings floral jewellery, oxidized bangles, and playful footwear ideal for haldi splashes. Choose from fresh flower-inspired hairbands and accessories that highlight the joyful vibe. Add charm with minimal makeup and light embroidered dupattas for a perfect haldi glow.

Sangeet:

Shine on the dance floor with stylish Indo-western outfits, and organza and sequin sarees. Amazon has glamorous heels, chandbalis, and clutch bags to elevate your sangeet style. Go bold with hair accessories, shimmer makeup, and matching bangles. Whether you're twirling or tapping, you’ll find something fun and festive to match your moves.

Cocktail and Reception:

Amazon’s reception and cocktail edit showcases glitzy gowns, contemporary sarees, and floor-length anarkalis. Go bold with diamond jewellery, metallic heels, and luxe handbags. Add drama with statement neckpieces, embellished belts, and bold eye makeup. From glamorous blacks to silvers and jewel tones, find your perfect evening ensemble that turns heads effortlessly.

Honeymoon:

Explore romantic maxi dresses, resort wear, co-ord sets, and breezy skirts on Amazon for a chic honeymoon wardrobe. Pair with stylish sunglasses, sling bags, sandals, and minimal jewellery. From beachwear to casual dinner looks, Amazon offers comfortable yet fashionable pieces to make every moment on your honeymoon memorable.

For Men

Wedding:

Discover regal sherwanis, bandhgalas, and embroidered kurtas on Amazon Wedding Store. Pair with mojaris, kilangi, safa, and layered pearl jewellery for a majestic look. From classic ivory and gold to bold maroons and blues, find everything to match your bride’s ensemble. Complement your outfit with embroidered stoles and brooches for the perfect royal groom attire.

Engagement:

Shop stylish bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, and tuxedos ideal for engagement functions. Amazon offers sleek loafers, cufflinks, and watches to enhance your look. Accessorize with pocket squares, lapel pins, and brooches. Whether you prefer modern suits or ethnic ensembles, there's something tailored for your big proposal day.

Haldi:

Keep it light with kurta-pajamas in shades of yellow, white, or pastels. Amazon offers floral printed jackets, kolhapuris, and casual mules for haldi functions. Add sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and fun accessories like printed stoles for a quirky, festive look that’s perfect for the vibrant ceremony.

Sangeet:

Dance-ready outfits like Indo-western jackets, embroidered kurtas, and stylish trousers dominate Amazon’s sangeet picks. Complete the look with loafers, watches, and sleek hairstyles. Add bold accessories like brooches or metallic buttons to stand out. Designed for movement and flair, these looks let you groove in style.

Cocktail and Reception:

Amazon Wedding Store has an impressive range of formal tuxedos, three-piece suits, and velvet bandhgalas for cocktail and reception nights. Polish your look with formal shoes, tie pins, and classic wristwatches. Choose from dark tones and luxurious fabrics to keep things classy yet fashionable.

Honeymoon:

Find stylish shirts, resort wear, chinos, and comfortable travel sets on Amazon. Pair with sneakers, sunglasses, caps, and backpacks. Amazon’s honeymoon edit offers trendy casualwear that’s travel-friendly, photogenic, and perfect for beach days, romantic dinners, and exploring new cities together.

FAQ for Amazon Wedding Store What is the Amazon Wedding Store? The Amazon Wedding Store is a one-stop shop for all things wedding-related — from bridal fashion to décor, gifts, and planning essentials. It’s designed to make wedding planning easier for couples and guests alike.

What is appropriate attire for an Indian wedding? For women: sarees, lehengas, or salwar suits. For men: kurta-pajamas, sherwanis, or Nehru jackets. Bright colors and embellishments are encouraged!

How much jewellery should I wear to a wedding? It depends on your outfit and the event. For heavier outfits, go for statement jewellery. For simpler outfits, minimal jewellery or a single statement piece works well.

What kind of footwear is best for weddings? Choose something that balances style and comfort. For women, juttis, wedges, or embellished flats. For men, mojaris, loafers, or formal shoes work well.

Are heels necessary for women at weddings? Not at all. While heels add elegance, flats or low block heels can be equally stylish and much more comfortable for long hours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.