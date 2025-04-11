Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Amazon Wedding Store: Up to 70% off on wedding attire, footwear, jewellery, and more; Gear up for the wedding season

ByShweta Pandey
Apr 11, 2025 01:12 PM IST

Wedding season has begun and so, time to gear up for the season with up to 70% off on wedding attire, footwear, jewellery, and more.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Zeel Clothing Womens Silk Embroidered Semi-Stitched Wedding Lehenga Choli For Women (102-Blue-New-Bridal-Latest-Lehenga; Free Size) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Soch Women Green Cotton Blend Floral Lehenga Choli (8907175296417_Green_Small) View Details checkDetails

₹8,579

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MANOHARI Womens Woven Silk Blend Saree With Un-stitched Blouse (MN868_Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹1,799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRENDMALLS Womens Rangoli Silk Embroidery Border Saree with Blouse Piece (K998-Purple) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZAVERI PEARLS Pink & Green Beads Cluster Drops Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK13800 View Details checkDetails

₹425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DUCHESS Multi Potli Bag with Tassel Pearl Handle For Wedding and Party For Women View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zeel Clothing Womens Georgette Lehenga Choli Semi-Stitched Purple Free Size View Details checkDetails

₹2,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Zeel Clothing Womens Silk Lehenga Choli Semi-Stitched Pink Wedding Bridal Free Size View Details checkDetails

₹3,399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZAVERI PEARLS Gold Tone Multistrand Beaded Kundan Choker Necklace Earring & Ring Set For Women-ZPFK16078 View Details checkDetails

₹539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YouBella Jewellery Sets for Women Gold Plated Pearl Wedding Bridal Necklace Jewellery Set with Earrings and Bangles Combo for Girls/Women (2.6) View Details checkDetails

₹643

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Vihu Fashion Womens Silk Embroidery Sequins Zari Work Readymade Saree Blouse View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pujia Mills Womens Silk Embroidery Sleeveless Sequins Zari Work Readymade Saree Blouse (Radha Krishna 11_Pink_38) View Details checkDetails

₹419

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pujia Mills Georgette Womens Fancy Readymade Half Sleeve Sequins Saree Blouse(Sequins Butti Pink_38) View Details checkDetails

₹559

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peora Gold-Plated White Kundan Pearl Studded & Beaded Passa | Matha Patti Jewellery for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹539

amazonLogo
GET THIS

For The Beautiful You Pink Neck Embroidered Womens Clutch View Details checkDetails

₹618

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Flosive Womens Present Banarasi Soft Lichi Silk Saree Beautiful Jacquard Rich Pallu Design Work Zari Woven Kanjivaram Silk Style Saree With Soft Lichi Silk Blouse Piece (Yellow) View Details checkDetails

₹739

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W For Woman Yellow Ethnic Motif Glitter Embroidered Stylised Dress View Details checkDetails

₹2,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FUSIONIC Dori And Sequins Work Organza Fabric Yellow Color Saree For Women View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DEVANGI Womens Woven Banarasi Silk Zari Dupatta/Chunni, Width 1 Meter, Length 2.5 Meter (OM-DT-05-RANI) View Details checkDetails

₹530

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Navti Creations Women Heavy Magenta Pink Net Dupatta Of Katrina Kaif Marriage With 4 Side Golden Kiran Frill (2.25M) View Details checkDetails

₹1,665

amazonLogo
GET THIS

YOUTHQUAKE Womens & Girls Golden Zari Jacquard Banarsi Silk Dupatta with (Rani Pink) 2.25 Meter View Details checkDetails

₹425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DESI COLOUR Mojari Punjabi Jutti for Women Ethnic Footwear- LR Thread Work (Mustard, 8) View Details checkDetails

₹850

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Royal Khwaab Womens Dabka Work Punjabi Jutti 100% Leather MojariStylish Ethinic Wear Tradiional Classy Look- WD4-4.5 Yellow View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DESI COLOUR Leather Mojari Punjabi Jutti for Women Ethnic Footwear NF- Mirror (Yellow, Numeric_7) (Numeric_6) View Details checkDetails

₹1,344

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZENEME Flower Haldi Gota Patti Necklace, Earrings, Bracelet & Maang Tikka for Women & Girls (Mehandi/Haldi/Wedding/Bridal/Baby Shower) (Design 4) View Details checkDetails

₹359

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shivam Handicraft Soft Fabric Pink Flower Jewellery Set for Haldi Baby Shower Mehendi Godbharai for Womens View Details checkDetails

₹1,098

amazonLogo
GET THIS

clark n palmer UV Protected Aviator Unisex Sunglasses - (CNP-SB-761|58|Gold Mirror Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹749

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Janasya Womens Olive Green Crepe Lehenga Choli With Pant(SET576-LCP-XXL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAADDICTION Womens Rayon Floral Kurta Set With Palazzo Pant And Dupatta-Green-M, Medium View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Indya Women Polyester saree(ISK00754_Pink_S) View Details checkDetails

₹1,350.31

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SHAFNUFAB Womens Georgette Semi Stitched Lehenga Choli In Purple Colour Chaniyacholisf21896 View Details checkDetails

₹2,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

TRENDMALLS Womens Georgette Heavy Sequins Work Heavy Saree with Blouse (Red) View Details checkDetails

₹3,269

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SIRIL Womens Lace & Sequence Embroidery Georgette Saree with Unstitched Blouse Piece(2845S252_Black) View Details checkDetails

₹732

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shoetopia Womens Flat Sandal/Cream /EU37 / UK4 View Details checkDetails

₹498

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ELLE Womens Transparent & Rose Gold Sandals Heeled 4 Kids UK (EL-MU-W-133_Sultan) View Details checkDetails

₹984.25

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SELFIEE Transparent Block Heel Stone Studded Heels Sandal Comfortable Trendy Party Sandals for Women & Girls View Details checkDetails

₹854

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VOYAGE UV Protected Square Women Sunglasses - (Green & Pink Lens | Golden Frame | Gradient Sunglasses) - Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹735

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Haute Sauce Gold Round Sunglasses for Women & Girls | Tinted Lens | Goggles, Glasses, Shades, Eyewear, Chasma, Glares for women | accessories for women | Cool, Funky, Stylish ladies sunnies View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

W For Woman Pink Geometric Printed Metallic Embroidered Rayon Kurta Dupatta Bottomwear View Details checkDetails

₹2,920

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ishin Womens Cotton Anarkali Embroidered Gotta Patti Kurta suit set With Dupatta & Sharara Kpldyt-20012_M_Pink View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Divena Women Pink Cotton Sleeves Less Anarkali Sharara Set with Dupatta View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SGF11 Womens Paithani Soft Silk Kanjivaram Sarees With Blouse Piece (Pink) View Details checkDetails

₹1,599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MANOHARI Womens Most Trendy Banarasi Woven Blue Saree With Heavy Jacquard Work Saree With Blouse Piece View Details checkDetails

₹2,099

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mochi Women Gold Block Heel Ethnic Sandal UK/7 EU/40 (40-1) View Details checkDetails

₹1,193

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Metro Women Rose Gold Kitten Heel Sandal UK/8 EU/41 (40-77) View Details checkDetails

₹1,145

amazonLogo
GET THIS

BIH Resin Clutch Hand Bag for Women Bridal Clutches for Wedding Celebrity Party Evening Marble Purse Floral Clutch For Womens & Girls (Multicolor 3) View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peora Clutch Purses Gift for Women Wedding Handmade Embellished Evening Handbags Party Bridal Clutch, Beige View Details checkDetails

₹1,785

amazonLogo
GET THIS

NORVE PU Embroided Stylish Fancy Womens Stones Evening Gold Chain Strap Party Clutch Wedding Bag Wallet View Details checkDetails

₹499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ZENEME Rhodium-Plated with Silver-Toned Floral Design White American Diamond Studded Jewellery Set (White) View Details checkDetails

₹908

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aahwan Darkblue Backless Lace Up Ditsy Floral Printed Fit And Flare Mini Cami Dress For Womens & Girls (186-Darkblue_Medium) View Details checkDetails

₹449

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GRECIILOOKS Womens Rayon A-Line Regular Fit Dress (Multicolor, Medium) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KERI PERRY Womens Multicolour Georgette Floral Fit & Flared Western Dress View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Shoetopia Embellished Stutted Strap White Heeled Sandals For Women & Girls /UK7 View Details checkDetails

₹598

amazonLogo
GET THIS

GNIST White Embellished Tie up Flat Sandal (41EU) View Details checkDetails

₹664.05

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Habere India-All the Cultures Fabricating India Raffia Sling Bag, Crossbody Bag, Sling Bag Women, Beach Bag, Bali Bag, Round Cane Sling Bag (L20, B20, H6 Cm, Beige) View Details checkDetails

₹1,424

amazonLogo
GET THIS

INOVERA (LABEL) Inovera Crossbody Straw Bags Hexagon Shape Shoulder Sling Bag Handbags Summer Beach Vacation Clutch With Tassel For Women Girls (White) View Details checkDetails

₹549

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Amzira Brand Boy Mens Sherwani Style Indo Western Dhoti Dress Set (Small) View Details checkDetails

₹1,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

hangup mens Sherwani size 42 (S23_Indo_42P) View Details checkDetails

₹3,086

amazonLogo
GET THIS

26 i Men Jacquard Printed Kurta and Dhoti Set(Firozi and Mustard) 42 View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Royal Kurta Mens Cotton Silk Embroidered Kurta and Dhoti Pant Set (42, Navy Blue) View Details checkDetails

₹1,728

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Mens Ruby Red Self Design Kurta Pajama (Maroon,XL) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pro-Ethic Style Developer Mens Silk Printed Kurta and Churidar Pyjama Set (40, Light Green) View Details checkDetails

₹1,400

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAUSTO Mens Brown Synthetic Jutti - 8 View Details checkDetails

₹1,063

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAUSTO FST FOSMC-2021 CREAM-41 Mens Cream Velvet Embroidery Design Party Ethnic Juttis and Mojaris (7 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹1,172

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fastrack Analog Silver Men Watch 3229SM02 / 3229SM02/NT3229SM02 View Details checkDetails

₹1,565

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SOJANYA (Since 1958 Mens Cotton Linen Cream & Multi Print Kurta & White Churidar Pyjama Set View Details checkDetails

₹1,342

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar Elegant Embroidered Knee Long Full Sleeves Kurta Pyjama Set for Men - (Blue, XX-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Ethluxis® Mens Silk Blend Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Ethnic Bundi Jacket Set View Details checkDetails

₹1,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Uri and MacKenzie Mens Dupion Silk Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Ethnic Bundi Nehru Jacket/Waistcoat (40, Off-White/Emb-11) View Details checkDetails

₹2,695

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,172

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mochi Mens Leather Brown Jutis (Size (8 UK (42 EU)) View Details checkDetails

₹2,990

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Manyavar SelfTextured Knee Long Kurta and Churidar Set For Men - (Yellow, X-Large) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Uri and MacKenzie Mens Silk Blend Regular Kurta Churidar Pyjama with Bundi Nehru Jacket/Waistcoat (40, Mustard/Beige-2) View Details checkDetails

₹1,899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KORAKARI Mens Kolhapuri Chappal Red Brown Smooth and Comfortable Base Flip Flops Slippers Handcrafted 14 Fine Braids Leather Durable Sandals Anti Slip Design Traditional Footwear (UK-11) View Details checkDetails

₹2,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Casio Enticer Analog Black Dial Mens Watch - MTP-VD01G-1BVUDF (A1367) View Details checkDetails

₹4,195

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Tommy Hilfiger Solid Aviator Mens Non-Polarized Sunglasses - (Th 2582 C5 Gunnavbl-33 60 S |60| Blue Color Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹3,989

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Under Armour Non-Polarized Rectangular Males Sunglasses-(UA LOUDON D51 58Z0| Black color View Details checkDetails

₹8,455

amazonLogo
GET THIS

KISAH Men Berry Ethnic Motifs Printed Mandarin Collar Straight Kurta Full Sleaves, Knee Length, Straight, Regular Fit, Mandarin Collar Ethnic wear View Details checkDetails

₹1,399.2

amazonLogo
GET THIS

See Designs Men Blue & Off White Printed Straight Kurta with Pyjama - SDKT104001XL (XL) View Details checkDetails

₹1,165

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹569

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DEEUCO Mens Traditional Designer embroidery Golden Wedding and Sherwani Jutti, Mojari (8 UK) View Details checkDetails

₹899

amazonLogo
GET THIS

ELEGANTE UV Protected Driving Vintage Pilot Gradient Metal Body Square Sunglasses for Men and Women (Medium, C1 - Silver Frame/Gradient Blue Lens) View Details checkDetails

₹585

amazonLogo
GET THIS

VINCENT CHASE EYEWEAR By Lenskart | Full Rim Aviator | Polarized and 100% UV Protected Sunglasses | Men & Women | Medium | VC 5158/P (Color:-Black/Blue Lens)-Pack of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹579

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Mens Polyester Single Breasted Business Suit Pants Set (AREU5087A_Grey View Details checkDetails

₹9,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Peter England Mens Polyester Blend Regular Business Suit Pants Set (PESUONSB814767_Blue_38) View Details checkDetails

₹5,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Park Avenue Cotton Mens Checkered Slim Fit Shirt (PMSX17119-V5_Medium Purple 42) View Details checkDetails

₹1,034

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Arrow Newyork Grey Mens Formal Blazer Slim (AREB5095_Dk 40) View Details checkDetails

₹4,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

View Details checkDetails

₹1,811

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Titan Karishma Black Dial Analog with Day and Date Stainless Steel Strap watch for Men-NS1636SM01/NT1636SM01 View Details checkDetails

₹2,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

FAUSTO Mens Tan Slip On Shoes FST 3370-40 View Details checkDetails

₹1,299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Fossil Bannon Analog Green Dial Mens Watch-BQ2492 View Details checkDetails

₹11,197

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Indian Garage Co Adult Mens Slim Fit Shirt (1120-SH57-22_Grey L) View Details checkDetails

₹490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Leriya Fashion Mens Rayon Man Casual Shirt Regular Fit Western (LF-MS-6063_Off-White_L) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Indian Garage Co Men Slim Fit Solid Mid-Rise Chino Shorts Lt Blue View Details checkDetails

₹448

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DAMENSCH Mens Chino Shorts (Dam-FSHT-JIB-L_Blue_L) View Details checkDetails

₹1,393

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Unisex-Adult Smashic White-Matte Silver Sneaker - 5UK (39437102) View Details checkDetails

₹1,929

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparx Mens SM 9039 | Stylish, Comfortable | Black Sneaker - 7 UK (SM 9039) View Details checkDetails

₹698

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Puma Mens Eezay Cool Mid Gray-Yellow Sizzle-Parisian Night Slipper - 11 UK (38884802) View Details checkDetails

₹1,330

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Campus Mens GC-4001 Olive Clogs - 10UK/India GC-4001 View Details checkDetails

₹999

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Wedding season is peaking, and so is your excitement level. To pump up your excitement level a more, Amazon has come up with its wedding store that gives you up to 70% off on a wide range of wedding attires, jewellery, footwear, accessories and more.

Amazon Wedding store gives up to 70% off on wedding essentials
Amazon Wedding store gives up to 70% off on wedding essentials

Be it a lehanga set for the engagement party or a black sequined saree for the cocktail party, Amazon has everything you need to make your wedding festivities a cakewalk. So, have a look at the wedding store if wedding is on your cards.

For Women

 

Wedding:

Find intricately embroidered lehengas, luxurious sarees, and elegant gowns on Amazon Wedding Store. Complement your bridal look with traditional gold or kundan jewellery sets, embroidered juttis, potli bags, and bridal chooda. Choose from bridal hair accessories, waist belts, and dupattas. Whether you want a royal red or a pastel palette, Amazon offers designer-inspired ensembles perfect for your big day, with styling essentials to create a picture-perfect wedding look.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Engagement:

Amazon’s wedding store features graceful engagement gowns, sarees, and anarkalis with sequin work, mirror accents, and modern cuts. Pair them with dazzling statement earrings, minimal bangles, and trendy heels. Pastel tones and gemstone-inspired jewellery add an ethereal charm. Elegant clutches and hairpieces complete your look, offering a perfect balance of tradition and trend for your special ring ceremony moment.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Haldi:

Celebrate in vibrant yellow outfits like flowy lehengas, crop top sets, and easy-breezy kurtas. Amazon Wedding Store brings floral jewellery, oxidized bangles, and playful footwear ideal for haldi splashes. Choose from fresh flower-inspired hairbands and accessories that highlight the joyful vibe. Add charm with minimal makeup and light embroidered dupattas for a perfect haldi glow.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Sangeet:

Shine on the dance floor with stylish Indo-western outfits, and organza and sequin sarees. Amazon has glamorous heels, chandbalis, and clutch bags to elevate your sangeet style. Go bold with hair accessories, shimmer makeup, and matching bangles. Whether you're twirling or tapping, you’ll find something fun and festive to match your moves.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cocktail and Reception:

Amazon’s reception and cocktail edit showcases glitzy gowns, contemporary sarees, and floor-length anarkalis. Go bold with diamond jewellery, metallic heels, and luxe handbags. Add drama with statement neckpieces, embellished belts, and bold eye makeup. From glamorous blacks to silvers and jewel tones, find your perfect evening ensemble that turns heads effortlessly.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Honeymoon:

Explore romantic maxi dresses, resort wear, co-ord sets, and breezy skirts on Amazon for a chic honeymoon wardrobe. Pair with stylish sunglasses, sling bags, sandals, and minimal jewellery. From beachwear to casual dinner looks, Amazon offers comfortable yet fashionable pieces to make every moment on your honeymoon memorable.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

For Men

Wedding:

Discover regal sherwanis, bandhgalas, and embroidered kurtas on Amazon Wedding Store. Pair with mojaris, kilangi, safa, and layered pearl jewellery for a majestic look. From classic ivory and gold to bold maroons and blues, find everything to match your bride’s ensemble. Complement your outfit with embroidered stoles and brooches for the perfect royal groom attire.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Engagement:

 

Shop stylish bandhgalas, Nehru jackets, and tuxedos ideal for engagement functions. Amazon offers sleek loafers, cufflinks, and watches to enhance your look. Accessorize with pocket squares, lapel pins, and brooches. Whether you prefer modern suits or ethnic ensembles, there's something tailored for your big proposal day.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Haldi:

Keep it light with kurta-pajamas in shades of yellow, white, or pastels. Amazon offers floral printed jackets, kolhapuris, and casual mules for haldi functions. Add sunglasses, minimal jewellery, and fun accessories like printed stoles for a quirky, festive look that’s perfect for the vibrant ceremony.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Sangeet:

Dance-ready outfits like Indo-western jackets, embroidered kurtas, and stylish trousers dominate Amazon’s sangeet picks. Complete the look with loafers, watches, and sleek hairstyles. Add bold accessories like brooches or metallic buttons to stand out. Designed for movement and flair, these looks let you groove in style.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Cocktail and Reception:

Amazon Wedding Store has an impressive range of formal tuxedos, three-piece suits, and velvet bandhgalas for cocktail and reception nights. Polish your look with formal shoes, tie pins, and classic wristwatches. Choose from dark tones and luxurious fabrics to keep things classy yet fashionable.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Honeymoon:

Find stylish shirts, resort wear, chinos, and comfortable travel sets on Amazon. Pair with sneakers, sunglasses, caps, and backpacks. Amazon’s honeymoon edit offers trendy casualwear that’s travel-friendly, photogenic, and perfect for beach days, romantic dinners, and exploring new cities together.

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you:

Watches on a budget: Up to 75% off on men’s and women’s watches

Gaming chairs: Take your gaming level a notch beyond with our top 8 comfortable picks; Get 60% off

Amazon Bazaar: Shopping for footwear on a budget was never this simple!

Best-selling sofas and recliners: Up to 60% off on Amazon on top-rated picks

FAQ for Amazon Wedding Store

  • What is the Amazon Wedding Store?

    The Amazon Wedding Store is a one-stop shop for all things wedding-related — from bridal fashion to décor, gifts, and planning essentials. It’s designed to make wedding planning easier for couples and guests alike.

  • What is appropriate attire for an Indian wedding?

    For women: sarees, lehengas, or salwar suits. For men: kurta-pajamas, sherwanis, or Nehru jackets. Bright colors and embellishments are encouraged!

  • How much jewellery should I wear to a wedding?

    It depends on your outfit and the event. For heavier outfits, go for statement jewellery. For simpler outfits, minimal jewellery or a single statement piece works well.

  • What kind of footwear is best for weddings?

    Choose something that balances style and comfort. For women, juttis, wedges, or embellished flats. For men, mojaris, loafers, or formal shoes work well.

  • Are heels necessary for women at weddings?

    Not at all. While heels add elegance, flats or low block heels can be equally stylish and much more comfortable for long hours.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Amazon Wedding Store: Up to 70% off on wedding attire, footwear, jewellery, and more; Gear up for the wedding season
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On