American actor Karen Fukuhara from The Boys served desi girl glam in two lehenga looks. See pics

ByAdrija Dey
Dec 23, 2024 05:47 PM IST

Karen Fukuhara who stars in The Boys wore lehengas for an Indian wedding. 

Karen Fukuhara plays the role of Kimiko Miyashiro in The Boys, the satirical superhero series. She dressed up in stunning lehengas as she attended an Indian wedding. The Indian ethnic wear made the American actor look stunning. She shared pictures on her Instagram handle, from getting ready to henna pics. She went full-on desi style with loads of glam for the wedding. Let’s dive into her look.

Karen Fukuhara from the series The Boys wore a lehenga.(Instagram)
Karen Fukuhara from the series The Boys wore a lehenga.(Instagram)

More about her look

Karen Fukuhara served two breathtaking glam lehenga looks, each capturing a distinct mood and style.

For the first look, she embraced a sultry, contemporary aesthetic in a dazzling silver lehenga. The bralette had thin spaghetti straps and the way she wore it resembled a halter-neck style. This made the lehenga more glamorous and edgy. The floor-length skirt stood out with its sleek train, exuding drama and sophistication. Its gossamer-like fabric shimmered with delicate dazzle, making the look undeniably glamorous. Perfect for nighttime celebrations, this metallic ensemble has a mirrorball-like brilliance that commands attention. The combination of the strappy blouse and the flowing skirt with its dramatic train is great for a nighttime wedding outfit.

The second look departed from the contemporary style had featured a more traditional, romantic aesthetic. She went for a pastel green lehenga with intricate threadwork detailing. The V-neck blouse, heavily bejewelled with embellishments, had playful tassels along the hemline. The matching skirt however was more tame and didn't feature any dramatic train like the previous look. But it didn’t shy away from embellishments. The first lehenga's skirt was more sleek while this green lehenga's skirt was more voluminous. This green lehenga ensemble is perfect for daytime events, such as a mehendi or haldi ceremony.

Both her looks capture the day-to-night wedding lehenga looks.

More about her work

Karen Fukuhara is an American actor. Apart from The Boys, she was also in another superhero movie Suicide Squad where she played the character Katana.

