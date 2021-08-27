An oasis to find what you are looking for

Powerful, majestic and royal are the appropriate words to describe designer duo Shantanu and Nikhil’s latest ceremonial couture collection for India Couture Week 2021, presented by Fashion Design Council of India, in association with Hindustan Times.

Shot at the Suryagarh at Jaisalmer, the collection is named oasis and embodies the aspect of a peaceful period in the midst of a difficult place. The ensembles stand out in their splendour and unaplologetic glamour carrying the designers vocabulary forward.

Models in the new cityscape-inspired motifs jackets and embellished gown

The showcase primarily consists of menswear with structured bandhgalas, bundis juxtaposing with swiftly draped kurtas, successfully creating a fantasy. The framed kurtas, constructed in finest skills, makes a statement with kaleidoscopic prints. Taking cues from military uniforms and armours, the bandhgalas and bundis are bold, made to feel powerful to the one who dons. Complementing the look is jewelled brooches, couture safas and graphic stoles. The longer sherwanis and shorter jackets can be paired with updated cowl trousers in a dhoti silhouette. Overall, the menswear lineup takes cues from historic warriors, heading to war or returning home triumphed.

Menswear showcasing bandhgalas, bundis and cowl trousers

One can see a few beautifully crafted pieces for women as well, the designers, staying true to their aesthetics by creating hybrid styles and blurs the boundaries between ball gowns and lehengas. The voluminous drapes embellished with exquisite hand-embroideries, shimmers with crystals, while leather appliqués lend a powerful statement to each look.

Models in ball gown inspired lehengas, peppered with crystal embroidery

The nail jewellery, hair accessories cannot go unnoticed. The designer takes bohemian route with styling – khol infused smokey eyes, silver jewellery and leather appliqués stands true with the ensembles. An oasis leaves you feeling fulfilled, and so does the collection.

Models showcasing the accessories from the collection