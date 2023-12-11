Ananya Panday dazzles in a lace dress for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch with Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi

Ananya Panday has established herself as a Gen-Z favourite fashionista. Fans love her style choices, whether she is on or off duty. Last night, Ananya attended the trailer launch event for her upcoming project with Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi - Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. Ananya chose a summer-ready dress for the occasion. She wore a white lace dress perfect for a beach getaway. Scroll through to check out what she wore and read our download on her look.

Ananya Panday at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch event

Ananya Panday dazzles in a lace dress at Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch. (Instagram)

The paparazzi clicked Ananya Panday at the Kho Gaye Hum Kahan trailer launch event. The pictures and videos show the actor looking radiant in a white lace-embroidered midi dress, chatting with the media, and sharing a candid moment with her co-stars - Siddhant and Adarsh. She styled the look elegantly with striking jewels and accessories. If you are planning a beach getaway to escape the cold winter season, Ananya's outfit could be a great addition to your wardrobe.

Ananya's white dress features spaghetti straps, a wide square neckline to show off her decolletage, lace embroidery done in floral patterns, scalloped borders, a midi hem length, and a figure-sculpting fit accentuating her svelte frame. Ananya accessorised the outfit with minimal additions like white strappy sandals, rings, and starburst-shaped dangling earrings.

Meanwhile, Ananya chose on-fleek darkened brows, subtle eye shadow, winged eyeliner, mauve lip shade, rouge on the cheeks, beaming highlighter, mascara on the lashes, and light contouring for the glam picks. Lastly, side-parted open locks styled in soft beach waves gave the finishing touch.

About Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Directed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is produced by Excel Entertainment's Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar in collaboration with Tiger Baby's Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar. Apart from Ananya, Siddhant and Adarsh, the film also stars Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh, Rohan Gurbaxani, Vijay Maurya, Divya Jagdale, Rahul Vohra and Suchitra Pillai.

