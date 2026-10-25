Ananya Panday’s Gaurav Gupta gown at Piaget event was stunning but her 1.32 crore luxury watch studded with diamonds and sapphires stole the show

Ananya Panday made a statement at Piaget’s Ivory Hour event in Delhi, dressed in a striking Gaurav Gupta ensemble that brought together sculptural silhouettes, fluid draping and intricate embellishments. While her outfit was hard to miss, her watch was just as worthy of attention. On her wrist was the stunning Piaget Limelight Gala Precious, a high-jewellery timepiece that added an extra dose of sparkle to her already glamorous look. (Also read: Ananya Panday’s white Gaurav Gupta couture gown for Piaget is all about sculptural silhouettes, silver embellishments and elegant draping )

Ananya Panday’s Piaget watch steals the spotlight

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ananya’s watch collection reflects a fascination with refined luxury, and the Piaget Limelight Gala Precious (Ref. G0A47183) is a striking example of how fine watchmaking can transcend timekeeping to become a statement of personal style. Blending the artistry of high jewellery with the technical excellence of Swiss horology, this timepiece stands out for its distinctive silhouette, precious gemstones and exquisite craftsmanship.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

Crafted in rhodium-finished 18K white gold, the watch features a 32mm round case with a thickness of 10mm, offering an elegant presence on the wrist. Its most captivating feature is the black opal dial, with an approximate weight of two carats. The dark dial creates a dramatic contrast against the brilliance of the surrounding gemstones, allowing the intricate details of the watch to stand out beautifully.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, Ananya’s Piaget watch comes with a price tag of ₹1.32 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Instagram page The Indian Horology, Ananya’s Piaget watch comes with a price tag of ₹1.32 crore. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

A dazzling blend of diamonds, sapphires and white gold

The Limelight Gala Precious is adorned with 20 brilliant-cut diamonds weighing approximately 1.46 carats, complemented by 22 brilliant-cut blue sapphires totalling around 4.01 carats. The carefully arranged stones create a dazzling frame around the case, adding dimension and movement to its design. Diamonds lend a classic brilliance, while the vivid blue sapphires introduce a rich splash of colour against the cool tones of white gold.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Another defining element is its hand-engraved white gold bracelet featuring Piaget’s signature Décor Palace motif. Rather than relying solely on gemstones for its visual appeal, the bracelet introduces texture and detail that enrich the overall design. Beneath its jewellery-like exterior, the watch houses Piaget’s 501P1 automatic mechanical movement. It also offers water resistance of up to 30 metres, or 3 ATM.

Founded in Switzerland, Piaget has built its reputation around the fusion of watchmaking expertise and jewellery artistry. The Limelight Gala collection embodies this philosophy through its distinctive cases, precious materials and fluid, glamorous aesthetic. The Precious edition takes that signature approach further with its striking combination of black opal, diamonds and blue sapphires, creating a timepiece that is both technically accomplished and visually exceptional.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}