Refresh, don’t replace: 5 design tricks to give your home a festive makeover without buying anything new

A festive makeover does not necessarily mean changing your home's layout or investing in new interiors. It can be as simple as reusing and restyling the elements you already have. From decluttering shelves and rearranging furniture to turning everyday objects into decorative accents, the idea is to look at your existing interiors with a fresh perspective and make small changes that create a noticeable difference. Ways to refresh your home without buying anything new (Pinterest) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

Vaishali Lahoti Shah, Design Lead – Home Storage at Interio by Godrej, believes that a home refresh begins with recognising the potential of existing furniture and objects. According to her, the festive season offers an opportunity to rethink how spaces are arranged and how furniture can adapt to changing needs.

1. Refresh your space by removing clutter, not adding decor One of the simplest ways to refresh your home is to remove the items that no longer serve a purpose in a room. Over time, coffee tables, shelves, countertops and storage units can accumulate everyday objects, making even a spacious room feel crowded. Before introducing festive decorations, take a step back and identify what can be removed, rearranged or stored away. Shah suggests approaching a festive makeover through editing rather than adding more objects. Removing clutter and reworking a room's arrangement can reveal the potential of the space and make favourite pieces more noticeable.

2. Style your existing furniture like a curated display Furniture that serves a practical purpose can also enhance the visual appeal of your interiors. A console table, bookshelf, or storage unit does not need extra accessories to look thoughtfully arranged. Sometimes, simply rearranging the objects already placed on it can create a more balanced display. Shah recommends treating furniture surfaces as curated compositions rather than places to store everyday belongings. This means arranging objects of different heights, grouping related items, and leaving enough space around individual pieces.

For example, books can be stacked horizontally to create different heights, while an existing vase or sculptural object can add contrast. On a console table, a few carefully arranged personal keepsakes may be more effective than a large collection of unrelated accessories. The key is to edit before rearranging. Remove some objects, try different groupings, and step back to see how the overall arrangement looks. You may find that familiar furniture takes on a new identity simply because its contents have been reorganised.

3. Create a new focal point by changing what catches the eye first A room does not always need more decoration to feel different. Sometimes the change comes from drawing attention to a feature that already exists. A bookshelf, a favourite piece of art, a lamp, or a well-organised storage unit can become the focal point of a room when the surrounding space is arranged thoughtfully. Shah suggests identifying what catches the eye first when someone enters a room and considering whether that view can be improved. The aim is to make one existing feature stand out instead of spreading decorative elements across every surface. The benefit of this approach is that it changes how a room is experienced without requiring a new layout or additional purchases. A familiar space can feel more deliberate simply because the eye has a clearer place to settle.

4. Turn everyday objects into part of your festive styling Festive decorations do not always need to be separate from the objects you use every day. Books, serveware, trays, keepsake boxes, and other personal belongings can shape your home's appearance when arranged with intention. Shah highlights how everyday objects can become part of an interior's visual story. Rather than adding a separate layer of seasonal accessories, homeowners can use familiar belongings to create arrangements that feel personal and considered. This approach helps your home reflect your personality instead of relying entirely on seasonal trends. Objects collected over time, family keepsakes, and items already used in daily life can make a room feel more individual.

However, functionality should remain important. Dining tables need enough space for meals, while frequently used storage surfaces should remain accessible. The aim is to combine practical use with thoughtful styling, rather than making everyday spaces difficult to use.

5. Change the visual context of your furniture A familiar piece of furniture can look different when the objects, textures, and lighting around it change. Instead of replacing a storage unit, sideboard, or bookshelf, consider how its surroundings affect its appearance. Shah suggests using contrast to change how existing furniture is perceived. Pairing different textures, rearranging items, or directing light toward a favourite corner can help highlight features that might otherwise go unnoticed. The same principle applies to modular furniture. Where a piece is designed to accommodate interchangeable panels, handles, or finishes, these options can update its appearance without replacing the entire unit. However, any modifications should remain compatible with the furniture's design. Shah's approach to modularity at Interio by Godrej, reflected in UPMODS, centres on the idea that furniture can offer flexibility beyond a single configuration or moment in time. As she explains, “When we design for adaptability, we create homes that can evolve with us rather than requiring constant replacement.”

How to refresh your home for Diwali without shopping If you want to give your interiors a quick festive refresh, begin with a few simple steps: