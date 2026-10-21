Festive home makeover: Does your home need festive decorations to look special? Here are 5 unique interior ideas for you

A home can feel ready for the festive season without being filled with useful yet elegant decor. Sometimes, a few carefully chosen changes to furniture, lighting, and decorative objects can transform a home's interior space looks. Saba Kapoor, Co-Founder of Nivasa, approaches festive styling by focusing on the elements already present in a room. In a neutral living room, sculptural bronze and brass coffee tables introduce warmth, while layered pendant lights change the atmosphere through different levels of illumination. 5 ways to transform your interiors without conventional decor (Nivasa) By Ishika Narang Ishika Narang is a Multimedia Writer at the Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience in digital journalism, specialising in health, lifestyle, beauty, and consumer-focused reporting. Her primary coverage areas include evidence-based health journalism, preventive care, wellness trends, and affiliate-driven consumer guides tailored for digital audiences. She began her professional journey in digital media, where she developed expertise in multimedia storytelling and platform-optimised editorial strategies. Over the years, she has worked with reputed organisations such as Park+, Jagran, and Wavel.ai, steadily building credibility in health and consumer journalism. Her work reflects a strong progression in editorial responsibility, combining research-backed reporting with audience-focused content formats. At Hindustan Times, she produces in-depth health and lifestyle features, expert-led explainers, and data-informed consumer stories. She also focuses extensively on affiliate articles, creating well-researched buying guides, product comparisons, and recommendation-based content that balances commercial intent with editorial integrity. Alongside writing, she conceptualises and manages social media storytelling, ensuring content is informative, engaging, and optimised for platform-specific consumption. Her subject expertise includes preventive healthcare, nutrition, supplements, women’s health, beauty trends, consumer awareness, and affiliate commerce content. She integrates expert consultations, peer-reviewed research, verified product analysis, and transparent sourcing. Her strengths lie in evidence-based storytelling, simplifying complex information, and producing reader-first affiliate content that prioritises trust and value. Ishika holds a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in Marketing from Guru Gobind Indraprastha University, which enhances her understanding of consumer behaviour, digital commerce, and audience engagement, skills that complement her specialisation in consumer and affiliate journalism. She is committed to ethical reporting, transparent affiliate disclosures, rigorous fact-checking, and maintaining editorial credibility, ensuring every story upholds reader trust and journalistic standards. Read more Read less

In the dining area, ceramic sculptures and handcrafted objects offer a way to refresh the setting without crowding the table. The point is to choose home decor pieces that make an impact through their form, texture, or finish, rather than adding decorations simply for the occasion. Drawing on Kapoor's design observations, here are five ways to give everyday interiors a festive transformation without making the changes feel temporary in your home interior.

1. Use sculptural metallic tables to add warmth to a neutral living room Bronze and brass can change a neutral living room without requiring a new color scheme. Kapoor highlights clustered sculptural coffee tables as a way to introduce warmth and richness against ivory curved sofas and a softly patterned rug. She describes the tables as working almost like jewelry for the room. Their metallic finishes and distinctive forms create a focal point while complementing the softer elements around them. This approach lets the furniture itself to create visual interest on its own. The combination of metallic surfaces, curved sofas, and patterned textiles gives the room a richer appearance without relying on overtly seasonal decorations.

2. Let layered lighting transform the room after sunset Lighting is another element that can transform a familiar room's atmosphere. Kapoor describes layered, cloud-like pendant lights above the seating area, making the ceiling part of the interior's overall composition. The effect extends beyond the pendants themselves. Light grazing the metallic coffee tables and concealed illumination beneath the sofa create different levels of glow, drawing attention to the materials and forms already present. Instead of adding more decorations, the focus is on using light to highlight existing design elements. This lets the room's furniture and finishes to contribute to a festive atmosphere, especially after sunset.

3. Refresh the dining table with a new centerpiece The dining table doesn't need a new furniture arrangement to feel ready for festive gatherings. Kapoor's example features a pale stone-topped table with a substantial bronze base, which already has enough visual presence to anchor the space. Instead of changing the table itself, the festive update comes from what sits on it. Small ceramic sculptures, handcrafted objects, and a few carefully placed pieces can replace the everyday centerpiece.Chooset objects that complement the table's material and form without competing with it. This creates a refreshed dining arrangement without making the surface feel overcrowded.

4. Use a metallic sideboard to create a separate display area The dining table is not the only surface that can contribute to a festive interior. Kapoor points to the metallic sideboard behind it as another place to display decorative objects without crowding the main dining surface. Using the sideboard as a separate display area lets the dining table to retain its visual presence while giving decorative objects have their own space. It also extends the styling beyond the centerpiece, bringing different elements of the dining area together. Rather than adding furniture or filling every surface with decorations, this approach uses an existing piece to create a more considered arrangement.

5. Choose a sculptural armchair that doubles as an art object Sometimes, a single piece of furniture can change a room's mood. Kapoor highlights a sculptural armchair with a curved metallic shell, textured upholstery, and an asymmetric form that works almost like an object of art. Its visual impact comes from the combination of shape, texture, and sheen. Rather than relying on seasonal motifs or multiple accessories, the chair adds character through its own design alone.

This reflects the broader idea behind Kapoor's approach to festive styling: replacing ordinary pieces with a few elements with stronger forms, textures, or finishes. The room feels dressed for an occasion, but the changes do not feel temporary.