Ananya Panday gets in fashionable mood for Liger promotions in Manish Malhotra crop top, palazzo, cape jacket: All pics

Actors Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda are busy promoting their upcoming film Liger with full enthusiasm across the country. Amid the packed schedules, the film's leading lady Ananya Panday is still finding time to serve back-to-back glamorous avatars in gorgeous fits. From summer-ready mini dresses to trendy co-ord outfits and traditional wear, Ananya is wearing it all. Even her latest look in dark blue crop top and palazzo pants set with a matching cape jacket is a winner for festive seasons. Keep scrolling to see Ananya's pictures and find out how she styled the outfit for Liger promotions.

On Sunday evening, Ananya dropped pictures of herself dressed in a dark blue-coloured ensemble and captioned it, "All smiles cuz we're back in #Hyderabad #Liger25thAugust." The Liger actor wore the outfit to promote her and Vijay Deverakonda's film in Hyderabad. Her ensemble is from the shelves of Bollywood's favourite designer Manish Malhotra's clothing label. Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya's look for the occasion. Check out the post below. (Also Read: Ananya Panday's dreamy lehenga for Liger promotions in Chennai is a must-have for every bridesmaid. See pics)

Ananya's promotional ensemble features a cropped top adorned with spaghetti straps, intricate thread embroidery in floral patterns, short hem length flaunting her toned midriff, and a square neckline and back. She teamed the top with dark blue palazzo pants, which come with a high-rise waist, matching floral work, flared hem, and a bodycon fitting at the waist.

In the end, Ananya chose a sleeveless billowy silk-satin see-through cape jacket to complete the ensemble. It has intricate floral embroidery on the borders, floor-sweeping length, and slits on the side.

Ananya Panday slips into a dark-blue crop top, palazzo and cape jacket for Liger promotions. (Instagram)

Lastly, Ananya added a bohemian touch to her promotional look with an oxidised silver choker necklace, matching earrings, chunky bracelets, a gemstone adorned ring, and embroidered juttis. Centre-parted open tresses, sleek black eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, dewy skin, blushed cheeks, mauve lip shade, and subtle eye shadow completed the glam picks.

Meanwhile, Liger will release on August 25. Apart from Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda, the film also stars Mike Tyson, Ramya Krishnan, and Ronit Roy.