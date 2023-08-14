Ananya Panday nails the Desi Girl look for Dream Girl 2 promotions in silk saree and super-cropped blouse. All pics

Ananya Panday is currently busy promoting her upcoming film, Dream Girl 2, with Ayushmann Khurrana. After embracing Gen-Z trends for several promotional outings, Ananya is now channelling her inner Desi Girl for the events. Earlier, she wore a yellow chiffon saree. And now, for a schedule, she draped herself in a teal green-coloured silk saree and a super-cropped blouse. Scroll through to see Ananya slaying her Desi Girl moment.

Ananya Panday promotes Dream Girl 2 in a saree

Ananya Panday in a silk saree and super-cropped blouse for dream Girl 2 promotions. (Instagram)

During the weekend, Ananya Panday stepped out in Mumbai to promote Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana. The actor wore a saree and matching blouse for the occasion and shared the pictures of her Desi Girl avatar on Instagram with the caption, "Dreaming of 25th August [clock emoji] #DreamGirl2." Celebrity stylist Meagan Concessio styled Ananya in the six yards and shared her photos on the gram with the caption, "She's (s)tealing the show." Ananya's drape is from the shelves of the clothing label Ekaya.

Ananya Panday's Desi Girl avatar decoded

Ananya Panday's teal-coloured Banarasi silk saree features a broad patti border and a plain silhouette. She draped the six yards elegantly with neat pleats on the front and the pallu placed on the shoulder to flaunt her toned midriff and cascade into a floor-sweeping train.

Ananya complemented the drape with a matching teal-coloured super cropped blouse featuring a short hem length to flaunt her svelte frame, broad straps on the shoulder, a wide plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, and a fitted silhouette.

Ananya accessorised the teal drape with contrasting jewels, including a gold-plated and ruby-adorned choker necklace, matching earrings, and a dainty gold bracelet. In the end, she chose subtle eye shadow, berry-toned lip shade, winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, darkened brows, rouged cheeks, dewy base, and highlighter for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek updo gave the finishing touch.

Meanwhile, Dream Girl 2 is set to release in cinemas on August 25. Apart from Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana, the film also stars Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Vijay Raaz, and Rajpal Yadav in pivotal roles.

