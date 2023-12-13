Ananya Panday shows how to give winter wear vibrant twist in green denim jeans, off-shoulder top. Are you taking notes?

Winters are here. And this means that it is time to pull out your fuzzy sweaters and warm coats. While we mostly choose neutral shades when picking outfits for the cold weather, you don't have to stick to a boring colour palette. If you need inspiration, we have a perfect look from Ananya Panday's wardrobe to help you add colour to your winter collection. The star's stylist posted a photoshoot of her dressed in a vibrant green ensemble - she wore denim jeans and an off-shoulder knit blouse.

Ananya Panday stuns in green denim jeans and a matching knit blouse

Ananya Panday shows how to give winter wear a vibrant twist in new photoshoot. (Instagram)

Celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr delighted netizens recently when she posted pictures of Ananya Panday from a photoshoot. "Denim dreams in acid hues..." she captioned the post. The images show Ananya serving a steal-worthy sartorial moment in vibrant green-coloured jeans and a knit top from the shelves of the clothing label Marques Almeida. Her outfit not only proves that winter wear can be fun, but it also gives a colourful twist to the plain ol' jumper and jeans combination. Scroll through to see Ananya's fit and steal ideas from the star.

Coming to Ananya's ensemble, her green-coloured denim jeans feature a high-rise waistline, a straight-leg fitting, an acid-washed pattern, and a frayed design on the hem. She teamed the pants with a mustard green-coloured jumper, worn in a quirky upside-down style. It features an off-the-shoulder neckline, full-length sleeves, slits on the cuffs and hem, and a relaxed silhouette.

Ananya accessorised her uber-cool ensemble with minimal accessories, including metal hoop earrings, statement rings, and white pumps with killer high heels. Lastly, she chose brown lip shade, matching eye shadow in a subtle tone, mascara-adorned lashes, on-fleek brows, rouge on the cheekbones, beaming highlighter, and contoured face for the glam picks. A centre-parted sleek updo gave the finishing touch.

