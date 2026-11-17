A saree doesn't always need a conventional blouse to make a statement. Aneet Padda just made a rather convincing case for that at her Diwali celebrations, pairing a Bandhani-inspired saree with a heavily embellished corset blouse. The result? A festive look that brings together traditional Indian craftsmanship and a contemporary silhouette, without either one overpowering the other.

{{^usCountry}}

Designed by Arpita Mehta, the pre-draped ensemble played with an unusual combination of beige and olive green. But it was the sculpted corset blouse, with its intricate handwork and statement-making details, that gave the outfit its personality. If your wedding-season wardrobe is beginning to look a little too predictable, this is one styling idea worth bookmarking.

Aneet Padda's Bandhani-inspired saree gets a contemporary twist

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Aneet's ensemble featured a beige saree with Bandhani-inspired motifs embroidered with threads to create a three-dimensional effect. Instead of pairing it with a traditional fitted blouse, the actor wore a structured, strapless corset with a sweetheart neckline.

The beige-gold bodice featured paisley detailing and an elaborate mix of mirror, cutdana and Kasab embroidery, all done by hand. Teardrop-shaped mirror tassels along the bustier and hem added movement to the otherwise structured silhouette.

The contrast between the fluid saree drape and the sculpted corset is what makes this combination interesting. One brings softness and traditional appeal; the other adds definition and a contemporary edge. It is a clever way to make a familiar Indian outfit feel different without abandoning its roots.

The olive-green dupatta adds an unexpected colour contrast

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Another detail that deserves attention is the olive-green silk-tissue dupatta. Instead of relying on a conventional saree pallu, the ensemble incorporated a contrasting dupatta with beaded tassels and a three-dimensional floral ladi cascading over the shoulders. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another detail that deserves attention is the olive-green silk-tissue dupatta. Instead of relying on a conventional saree pallu, the ensemble incorporated a contrasting dupatta with beaded tassels and a three-dimensional floral ladi cascading over the shoulders. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The muted olive shade breaks up the beige and antique-gold palette, adding depth without introducing a loud colour contrast. It also gives the outfit an almost layered, lehenga-like appearance while retaining the elegance of a saree.

This is a useful styling lesson for anyone who enjoys experimenting with occasionwear: a contrasting dupatta can change the overall mood of an outfit, particularly when the base colour palette is neutral.

Aneet Padda keeps the accessories understated

With so much detail concentrated on the blouse and dupatta, Aneet's accessories were kept relatively delicate. She wore a multi-strand necklace with teardrop-shaped pendants, dangler earrings, a diamond bracelet and a ring.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her hair was styled in a voluminous blowout, while the makeup stayed fresh and understated, with subtle blush, minimally defined eyes and glossy pink lips.

The restrained styling allowed the embroidery and mirrorwork to remain the focal points. It is a reminder that heavily embellished outfits do not always need equally elaborate jewellery. Sometimes, giving one element room to stand out makes the entire look more polished.

How to wear a corset blouse with your saree this wedding season

You don't need a couture ensemble to borrow the idea. A corset blouse can work with several saree styles, provided you pay attention to the fabric, embellishment and overall balance.

With a Bandhani saree: Choose a solid-coloured corset blouse in beige, gold, ivory or a shade picked from the saree's motifs. This lets the traditional print and modern silhouette complement each other.

With a plain silk saree: An embroidered corset can add texture and detail to an otherwise understated drape. Try antique gold, mirrorwork or delicate thread embroidery.

With a lightweight chiffon or georgette saree: A structured blouse creates an interesting contrast with the fluid fabric. Keep the embellishment relatively restrained for a more effortless look.

With a pre-draped saree: A corset blouse can enhance the sculpted silhouette of a pre-draped design, making it a strong option for cocktail evenings and receptions.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The neckline also matters. A sweetheart or strapless corset creates a more dramatic look, while a square-neck or wider-strap version can feel a little more understated. If the blouse is heavily embellished, keep the jewellery selective rather than piling on several statement pieces.

Aneet Padda's look is a reminder that traditional occasionwear doesn't have to follow a fixed formula. Sometimes, all it takes is swapping the expected blouse for a more contemporary silhouette to give a familiar saree an entirely different personality.

Similar stories for you:

Loved Malaika Arora's saree with a belt? Here's how to recreate the look

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

₹5 lakh gown">Koffee with Karan 9 fashion: Kiara's red dress, Rashmika's ₹5 lakh gown

Katy Perry to Cardi B: 5 best-dressed stars at Baby2Baby Gala 2026

Aneet Padda's corset saree: FAQs Who designed Aneet Padda's saree and corset blouse? Aneet Padda wore a pre-draped saree ensemble by designer Arpita Mehta for her Diwali celebrations. Can you wear a corset blouse with a traditional saree? Yes. A corset blouse can be paired with Bandhani, silk, chiffon and georgette sarees. Choose the neckline and embellishment according to the saree's fabric and overall detailing. What embroidery featured on Aneet Padda's corset blouse? The strapless corset featured hand-done mirror, cutdana and Kasab embroidery, along with teardrop-shaped mirror tassels. What kind of saree did Aneet Padda wear? She wore a beige Bandhani-inspired saree featuring embroidered motifs, paired with a beige-gold corset blouse and an olive-green dupatta.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.