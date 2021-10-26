Angelina Jolie in strapless black dress gives another jaw-dropping moment at Rome Eternals photo call

Hollywood star and humanitarian Angelina Jolie has been giving back-to-back bombshell looks on the red carpet. And now, she had yet another jaw-dropping moment in Rome when the Eternals actor stepped out for the Marvel film's photocall. Angelina posed in front of the shutterbugs wearing a form-fitting black dress worthy of the red carpet. This look comes after she stunned the crowds at the Los Angeles and Rome Film Festival premiere of her film.

Angelina and the star cast of Eternals, including Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, and Kit Harrington, arrived on the first stop of their global tour in Italy. For the occasion, the 46-year-old slipped into a black Dolce & Gabbana dress.

The figure-sculpting black satin dress came in a knee-length style and accentuated Angelina's curves aesthetically. The strapless number had a sweetheart neckline with gathered details on the torso. A back slit on the ensemble added a finishing touch.

Take a look at all her photos here:

Angelina paired the dress with black strappy peep-toe heels and ditched all accessories to create a standout look. The actress wore her centre-parted brown hair down on the shoulders.

Angelina Jolie poses during a photocall for the film Eternals in Rome. (AFP)

A smoky eye, winged eyeliner, glowing skin, minimal make-up, and nude lip completed the Eternals star's glam picks.

Angelina Jolie poses during a photocall for the film Eternals in Rome. (AFP)

Earlier, Angelina made headlines with her strapless Atelier Versace dress, which she wore to the 16th Rome Film Festival's red carpet. The actor arrived at the event with her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15. She wore a metallic silver creation from the luxury label featuring a corset-style bust with gathered detail on the waist and an hourglass silhouette that created a floor-grazing hem.

Meanwhile, MCU's (Marvel Cinematic Universe) Eternals will hit the theatres on November 5, 2021. The film is directed by Chloé Zhao and produced by Kevin Feige. The film features an ensemble cast including Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, and Kit Harrington.

