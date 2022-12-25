Anil Kapoor rings in 66th birthday; Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and other stars arrive in style: All pics, videos

Anil Kapoor celebrated his 66th birthday recently and all members of his family and a few friends from the film industry graced the occasion. The actor hosted a grand bash at his residence in Mumbai last night and even cut his birthday cakes with the paparazzi. Janhvi Kapoor, her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, Boney Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anil Kapoor's mom Nirmal Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Khushi Kapoor, Masaba Gupta, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Arpita Mehta, Kunal Rawal, Farah Khan, Jackie Shroff, and more stars attended the affair. The paparazzi clicked them arriving outside Anil Kapoor's residence and posted the snippets online. Check out who wore what to the birthday party. (Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor in one-shoulder bodycon dress leaves Shikhar Pahariya and Orhan Awatramani swooning: Check out pics)

Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday bash

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor slipped into a stunning golden dress to attend Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. She wore a shimmering one-shoulder mini-length ensemble featuring a half-length sleeve, a cinched defining waist, and a flowy skirt. Minimal jewellery, pointed stilettos, side-parted open wavy tresses, and soft glam makeup rounded off the styling with the outfit.

Jackie Shroff

Anil Kapoor's birthday bash saw a Ram Lakhan reunion as Jackie Shroff arrived in style for the party. He wore a green denim jacket, black T-shirt and matching pants styled with sunglasses and Kolhapuri sandals.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor looked absolutely gorgeous in a white midi-length dress for Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday bash. The ensemble features a halter neckline, low-cut back, midriff-baring keyhole detail on the front, and frilled trims in the borders. A pink clutch, strappy pumps, open wavy tresses, and minimal makeup gave the finishing touch.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor made a head-turning style statement at her uncle's birthday party in a yellow strapless midi-length silk-satin ensemble featuring a figure-skimming silhouette and a cut-out on the back. A sleek gold chain, hoop earrings, sleek bun, gold watch, high heels, and a mini top handle bag rounded off her outfit.

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar at Anil Kapoor birthday bash. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

Bhumi Pednekar looked impeccable at the party, dressed in a halter-neck black sequinned gown featuring a cut-out on the bust, a figure-hugging fit, a thigh-high slit, and an asymmetric hem. Bold red lips, a centre-parted low bun, strappy high heels, and statement rings rounded it all off.

Masaba Gupta

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta wore a hot pink strappy top and high-waisted black flared pants for the party. She styled the classy outfit with hoop earrings, a silver embellished bag, a sleek top knot, and black pointed boots for the occasion.

Neetu Kapoor

Neetu Kapoor arrived at Anil Kapoor's residence to wish him a happy birthday. She wore a classy black blouse and matching pants for the occasion. An emerald green top-handle bag, matching earrings, rings, bracelet, and pointed stilettos gave the finishing touch.