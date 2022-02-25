Ankita Lokhande looks ethereal in green silk saree for pics with Vicky Jain: Fans say 'nazar na lage'

Actor Ankita Lokhande and her husband, Vicky Jain, are all set to make their first on-screen appearance as a couple for a new reality show, Smart Jodi. The duo, who tied the knot in December 2021 in a grand ceremony, will be seen as one of the participants among numerous other celeb couples. Recently, the star shared pictures from their first appearance on the show, and it is all about love.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Thursday, Ankita took to Instagram to share pictures featuring Vicky Jain. They are from a photoshoot the couple did for the reality TV show, and Ankita captioned it with a green heart and a Nazar Amulet emoji. While the actor looked ethereal in a green silk saree, Vicky complemented her in a brocade tuxedo. Keep scrolling to see the post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ankita posed for the photoshoot in a bright green silk saree adorned with gold brocade embroidery done in geometric buti patterns and broad gold patti on the borders. This intricate work lent a royal touch to Ankita's traditional look, which she teamed with a half-sleeved matching green blouse.

ALSO READ | Ankita Lokhande's pics in pink suit and crop top has Internet calling her hottie

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain.

The backless choli features brocade details on the cuff, half sleeves, a wide U neckline, and a dori tie on the back. Ankita styled the ensemble with gold bracelets, statement rings, a choker necklace adorned with pearls, matching earrings, and a single strand mangalsutra adorned with stones.

In the end, a centre-parted open hairdo with curled ends, nude pink lip shade, dainty bindi, and sindoor rounded off the glam picks.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain stun in chic ensembles.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Vicky also looked elegant and dapper in a three-piece suit. His tuxedo features a greyish black jacket with shawl lapels, a waistcoat, matching pants, and a crisp white button-down shirt. A dark brown pocket square and bright blue bow tie rounded off Vicky's look.

After Ankita posted the photos, her fans took to the comments section to drop their reaction. One user wrote, "Hayee nazar naa lage [protect them from evil's eye]." Another commented, "World bestttt jodi."

Comments on Ankita Lokhande's post.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande married Vicky Jain on December 14 in Mumbai. The biggest names of the television industry attended the couple's big day. She was last seen in Pavitra Rishta 2, alongside Shaheer Sheikh, on Zee5.