Anushka Sharma stuns in simple pink anarkali at Krishna Das concert with Virat Kohli in Mumbai

Actor Anushka Sharma and cricketer-husband, Virat Kohli, attended a spiritual concert by US musician and vocalist Krishna Das in Mumbai. The duo was seen immersed in devotional tunes during the event, with Anushka enthusiastically singing along to the bhajans.

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For the occasion, Anushka Sharma wore a vibrant pink anarkali suit set, while Virat Kohli complemented his wife in his signature simple T-shirt-and-pants look. Let's decode the actor's ensemble for the concert:

What did Anushka Sharma wear?

Several videos and photos of the couple at the kirtan have been doing the rounds on social media. The clips gave a glimpse of what the actor wore: a vibrant pink suit set featuring an anarkali kurta with a round neckline, full-length sleeves, a churidar fit, a tailored bodice hugging her frame, a pleated anarkali skirt that almost reaches her ankles, and a floral silhouette.

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The styling

{{^usCountry}} Anushka paired the simple yet elegant traditional ensemble with matching pants and a dupatta decked with shimmering silver mukaish work. A spiritual beaded chain worn as a choker, dainty gold earrings, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals rounded off the accessories. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anushka paired the simple yet elegant traditional ensemble with matching pants and a dupatta decked with shimmering silver mukaish work. A spiritual beaded chain worn as a choker, dainty gold earrings, rings, and Kolhapuri sandals rounded off the accessories. {{/usCountry}}

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Anushka styled the traditional ensemble with minimal glam, including a dainty bindi, feathered brows, a light coat of mascara on the lashes, rouged cheeks, a glossy pink lip shade, and a soft dew finish for the skin. For her hair, she left it loose in a side parting, styled with soft waves to add definition.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's relationship

Anushka Sharma is an award-winning actor, and Virat Kohli is the former all-format captain of the Indian men's cricket team. The couple married in an intimate ceremony in Italy in December 2017, after first meeting during an ad shoot in 2013. They have two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.

Anushka and Virat have largely remained away from the public eye in recent years. The two spend much of their time in London, UK, where they are raising their two children. They are currently in Mumbai as the cricketer prepares for India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand.

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Anushka has stayed away from the big screen. She was last seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s 2018 film Zero and later appeared in a cameo role in Qala. The actor has largely kept a low profile while focusing on her family and other commitments.