Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra return to Mumbai, slay the airport fashion game: Watch videos

Actor Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to Mumbai early in the morning after enjoying some time off in London. The couple jetted off to the city to enjoy some time together, and pictures of their visits to several eateries started trending online. Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani, who are rumoured to be dating, also arrived in Mumbai after vacationing in Dubai. Both Anushka-Virat and Kiara-Sidharth donned comfy fits for their arrival and served us tips to nail casual airport fashion trends. Scroll ahead to check out what they wore.

On Tuesday, Anushka and Virat made a case for athleisure looks as they arrived in Mumbai. The paparazzi clicked them at the airport, where the couple posed for the cameras. They chose neutral tones and a comfy silhouette for their fits, making it a perfect choice for travelling long hours on a plane. Check out the video below. (Also Read: Anushka Sharma's smoking hot cut-out bodycon dress for Karan Johar's birthday party is worth ₹81k: Check out pics)

Anushka wore a lavender top with a round neckline, oversized fitting, half sleeves, slogan print on the back, and drop shoulders. She teamed it with a pair of light blue skinny-fit denim jeans, white lace-up sneakers, a black printed bucket hat, and a gold metal strap watch. Open tresses and a glowing bare face rounded off Anushka's airport look.

Virat complemented Anushka in a grey round neck T-shirt layered with a tan-coloured long-sleeved jacket and beige shorts. The Indian cricketer accessorised his outfit with a watch, matching baseball cap, clear-frame glasses, ribbed socks and white lace-up sneakers.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra twinned in black as they arrived at the Mumbai airport. The rumoured couple also kept their style simple, like Anushka and Virat. While Kiara chose an all-black tracksuit, Sidharth complemented her in a white round neck T-shirt, black printed jacket and matching joggers. A pair of chunky sneakers and a black face mask completed his look.

Kiara Advani arrived in Mumbai dressed in a round neck sweatshirt embellished with multi-coloured sequins, featuring long sleeves, gathered details on the cuffs and waist, and a baggy silhouette. She wore matching joggers, sneakers, and a chained over-the-body bag with the all-black outfit.

Whose airport look do you like the most?