Ariana Grande makes a stylish return to the spotlight in classic Givenchy black suit, debuts her chic short bob on The Tonight Show

Ariana Grande is back in the spotlight, and she is making her return count with a sophisticated fashion statement. After keeping a relatively low profile following the conclusion of her Eternal Sunshine Tour on September 1, the singer and actor made a surprise appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

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Moving away from elaborate red-carpet glamour, Ariana opted for a classic black tailored ensemble from Givenchy by Sarah Burton. The look, identified as look 20 from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2027 collection. (Also read: Kim Kardashian revisits fashion history in stunning Paco Rabanne metal-disc gown from the designer’s spring 1989 couture collection )

Ariana Grande makes a stylish return in Givenchy black suit

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Styled by celebrity stylist Law Roach, the singer embraced a sleek monochromatic aesthetic in an oversized double-breasted wool blazer paired with matching cigarette trousers. The all-black ensemble demonstrated how classic tailoring can make just as much of an impact as an elaborate statement outfit. The structured shoulders and clean lines gave the look a powerful edge, while the coordinated separates maintained a refined and timeless appeal.

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{{^usCountry}} The singer completed her outfit with pointed-toe suede heels, black velvet choker around her neck and tiny gold hoop earrings. Ariana's new bob haircut {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The singer completed her outfit with pointed-toe suede heels, black velvet choker around her neck and tiny gold hoop earrings. Ariana's new bob haircut {{/usCountry}}

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Ariana’s hairstyle also deserves a special mention. She opted for a chic short bob, styled with the ends curled upwards to create a soft, playful finish.

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Ariana had first debuted her fresh haircut on Instagram in late October, but made its public debut on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, showcasing it while seated on the show's signature slate-blue couch. The singer credited hairstylist Brandon Pietsch for her chic new look. Known for working with several high-profile names, Pietsch's clientele also includes Kamala Harris, Megan Fox and Rosé.

About the glam

For makeup, the Thank U, Next singer chose a soft, rosy aesthetic with a hint of sparkle. Her look featured softly defined eyes, a radiant base and a glossy pink lip that complemented her overall styling. She further coordinated her beauty look with a powder-pink manicure, while the subtle shimmer around her eyes added a glamorous touch.

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Her appearance also marked a notable return to television following her decision to step back from public-facing commitments after completing her tour. Ariana had previously announced plans to take a break from visibility, following a period of intense public attention and scrutiny.

Her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon also marked the beginning of her promotional run for the upcoming comedy Focker-in-Law. She was joined by co-stars Robert De Niro and Ben Stiller as the trio discussed the holiday entertainer, which is set to hit theatres on November 25.