Balletcore: Back with a bang!

First coined in 2015 by fashion blogger Leandra Medine, who used it to describe the emerging trend of incorporating ballet-inspired pieces into everyday wear, balletcore is currently enjoying its moment in its new life. This time around, it is about creating a sense of effortless elegance and grace with ballet clothing, while also incorporating elements of practicality and comfort into everyday outfit à la athleisure and streetwear styles.

Deepika Padukone kept it classy in a white tulle skirt with a white shirt (Photo: Instagram)

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim opted for a mini tutu skirt with a bejewelled top for her Coachella performance (Photo: Instagram)

The aesthetic is characterised by a focus on soft, pastel colors, delicate fabrics like tulle and lace, and feminine silhouettes like full skirts and fitted bodices. These elements are often contrasted with sportier details like mesh panels, sweat-wicking fabrics, and chunky sneakers to create a unique blend of styles. Fashion designer Supria Munjal says, “By merging athletic and streetwear features, such as sporty leggings, crop tops, and sneakers, it produces a contemporary and versatile appearance that can be worn both within and outside of the dance studio.”

The main key element of balletcore is tulle fabric which is blended with streetwear pieces like the usual cooler, oversized silhouettes. Celebrity stylish Isha Bhansali says, “It is an adorable and interesting blend because ballet can be so feminine, poetic and extremely dreamy, while streetwear, on the other hand, is cheeky and spunky. So, it kind of softens up the whole streetwear attire.”

A look back in time

Shruti Haasan styled a tiered tutu skirt with a sheer top (Photo: Instagram)

Embraced by a wide range of brands, from high-end designers like Chanel and Dior to more affordable labels like H&M and Zara, this trend is known to have roots that go back much further. Munjal says, “Ballet-inspired fashion has been a recurring theme in the world of high fashion for decades, with designers such as Christian Dior and Yves Saint Laurent incorporating elements of ballet into their collections in the 1940s and 1950s. Today, balletcore has become a popular trend among young fashion enthusiasts who appreciate the romanticism of ballet and the comfort and versatility of athleisure and streetwear.”

Kendall Jenner looked chic in a cream knitted vest top and light blue jeans worn with a black leather belt and ballet flats (Photo: Instagram)

But why has it struck a chord now? Munjal explains, “Balletcore offers a fun and unique way to experiment with fashion. It is a versatile and fun trend that allows people to express their love for both ballet and comfortable, functional clothing at the same time. The trend has gained popularity among fashion influencers and celebrities, who often pair traditional ballet-inspired pieces like tutus or ballet flats with more casual athleisure or streetwear items like oversized hoodies or chunky sneakers.”

The soft girl era connection

With social media’s current obsession with “soft girl era”, a popular subculture among young women for its deliberately cutesy, feminine and dreamy look, was it a product of balletcore? Munjal agrees, “Yes, it’s possible that the delicate and feminine style of balletcore contributed to the rise of the “soft girl” aesthetic on Instagram in recent years. The soft girl trend is characterised by a sweet and girly look that emphasises pastel colors, babydoll dresses and other delicate details. This aesthetic shares many similarities with balletcore, which also features soft, feminine fabrics and romantic details like lace and tulle.”

Marrying balletcore and corsage trend, Salma Hayek donned a tulle corset dress (Photo: Twitter)

Knowingly or unknowingly, women use some aspect of the balletcore aesthetics like ballet flats, wrap up tops, bodysuits, tulle miniskirts, stockings etc in their everyday life, shares celebrity stylist Natashaa Bothra.

Style it up

Aditi Rao Hydari in a floral tulle dress (Photo: Instagram)

Summer is the right time to experiment with pastels, whites and colors that are light on the eye and comfortable. Bothra says, “It is an apt season where one can incorporate pastel shade wrap up tops, miniskirts, body suits, ruffle dresses, tulle skirts, ballet flats, tulle dresses, wrap skirts and a lot more in their summer wardrobe.” She further explains, “Go the Carrie Bradshaw way! Flaunt your off-white tulle skirt with a simple baby pink top for lunch or a sundowner. Tights are a good option for athleisure wear, whereas, ballet flats would fit in any look - formal, daily, lunch, party.”

Adding to it, Bhansali suggests adding little elements like tutu skirts with crop tops and oversized jacket, bodysuit with tutu skirts, tulle socks or mesh tights and ballerina pumps paired with an oversized summer jacket or a parka or shorts to make it work well.

Beauty and accessorising tips:

- Opt for peachy makeup with highlighters to match the soft and feminine vibe.

- When mixing streetstyle elements and ballet pieces, go minimal on accessories — ballerina pumps can be the main accessory.

- Prefer incorporating bows and ribbons in your headgear to stay fresh and cool.

- Satin scrunchies, head bands, upfront socks, embellished bobby pins, lacy socks or a lace overcoat, any pearl (earrings, headbands, bracelets, a thin neckpiece) are a safe bet.

