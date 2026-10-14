Barkha Singh on launching a brand, fashion lessons and skincare secrets: ‘Why are beauty standards something we’re still willing to suffer for?’

From making her Bollywood debut as a child actor in Mujhse Dosti Karoge to starring in television shows such as Girls on Top and featuring in Darshan Raval’s music video Naal Naal Ve, Barkha Singh has come a long way in her career. In an exclusive interview with HT Lifestyle, the actor, model, and content creator opened up about her entrepreneurial debut with a women’s footwear brand, her personal style, skincare philosophy and more.

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Barkha Singh’s entrepreneurial debut with Nuvah

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Barkha Singh recently made her entrepreneurial debut with Nuvah, a women’s footwear brand that focuses on combining timeless designs with comfort. She opened up about what drew her to the venture and her vision for the brand.

“I've always wanted to create something of my own, something I believed in. Nuvah came along with this idea of questioning why beauty has to be painful. Why can't we make heels that offer all the benefits of heels, including the posture, look and confidence they bring, without making women compromise on comfort? In so many other walks of life, women have stopped compromising, whether it is about safety or other aspects. So why are beauty standards something we're still okay putting ourselves through so much pain for?” she said.

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{{^usCountry}} Barkha added that her interest in global fashion trends made Nuvah a natural fit, giving her an opportunity to adapt international influences to suit the Indian market and its evolving needs. Barkha Singh on timeless fashion {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Barkha added that her interest in global fashion trends made Nuvah a natural fit, giving her an opportunity to adapt international influences to suit the Indian market and its evolving needs. Barkha Singh on timeless fashion {{/usCountry}}

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From her Instagram posts to her looks in films and web shows, it is clear that Barkha Singh is a fashion enthusiast. With her ability to experiment with different looks while maintaining a distinct sense of style, she stands out in an ever-evolving fashion landscape. Speaking about her personal style, Barkha said, “My personal sense of style always gravitates towards things that are classic, and classics are always timeless.”

Barkha also highlighted how fashion often normalises discomfort, whether it is painful heels or uncomfortable outfits, in the name of looking good. She believes it is time to challenge the notion that beauty must come at a cost. “Beauty should not come with pain. I just want to delete this notion from women’s minds,” she said.

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Reflecting on changing fashion trends, Barkha noted that fashion has always been cyclical. Rather than feeling pressured to keep up with every new trend, she prefers to build her wardrobe around timeless pieces and use accessories to experiment with contemporary styles.

Barkha Singh’s fashion tips

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Considering the ever-evolving fashion landscape, Barkha emphasised the importance of building a capsule wardrobe and investing in good-quality basics that can be styled in multiple ways. She advised women to understand which silhouettes work best for their body type rather than blindly following trends, as what looks good on one person may not necessarily flatter another.

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“We need to figure out what silhouettes work for us and then find outfits keeping those silhouettes in mind. This does not mean you need to limit yourself. Always be open to experimentation. But at the end of the day, you should have certain trusted silhouettes that you can fall back on,” she said.

Barkha Singh on beauty and skincare

As someone who is often in front of the camera, Barkha Singh believes skincare is not just about looking good but also about maintaining healthy skin. She follows a simple routine that includes double cleansing, applying a hydrating moisturiser and wearing sunscreen. She also relies on a few home remedies that work well for her skin.

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Sharing her perspective on skincare, Barkha also highlighted the difference between anti-ageing and age reversal. “Anti-ageing is different from age reversal. A lot of people start their anti-ageing treatments once their skin has already aged. You need to start your anti-ageing routine before your skin begins to show signs of ageing. That is why it is called anti-ageing,” she explained.

How acting has shaped Barkha Singh’s perspective

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From creating content and collaborating with brands to acting in films and music videos and building her footwear brand, Barkha Singh has a packed schedule. Reflecting on how her acting journey has shaped her perspective, she shared that playing different characters has helped her better understand human behaviour and the complexities of people’s relationships.

“As an actor, your character development is not based only on your own character but also on how they interact with others. This requires you to understand their thinking and psyche. I don't think I fully understand human behaviour yet, but acting has definitely helped me understand its complexities better,” she said.