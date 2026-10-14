Rang De Basanti to Swades: 5 Bollywood films that remind us questioning the system is also an act of patriotism

Hindi cinema has often shown that patriotism goes beyond waving the flag or singing national anthems. Some films have dared to question corruption, discrimination and a system that lets ordinary people down. They may not always make for easy viewing, but they remind us that loving your country also means speaking up when things go wrong. Here are 5 Hindi films that deserve a spot on your watchlist. Rang De Basanti to Swades: 5 Hindi films that ask what it really means to love your country. 1. Rang De Basanti (2006) Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film follows a group of Delhi University students who are largely indifferent to the country's political and social realities. Their outlook begins to change when British filmmaker Sue McKinley (Alice Patten) arrives in India to make a documentary on the freedom struggle and casts them as revolutionaries. Siddharth plays Bhagat Singh, Aamir Khan essays Chandrashekhar Azad, Sharman Joshi portrays Shivaram Rajguru, Kunal Kapoor plays Ashfaqulla Khan, Soha Ali Khan essays Durgawati Devi, and Atul Kulkarni portrays Ram Prasad Bismil. Initially, the students struggle to relate to the ideals and sacrifices of the freedom fighters, seeing little connection between their struggles and the world they live in. Their perspective shifts after their friend, Flight Lieutenant Ajay Rathod (R Madhavan), dies in a MiG-21 crash. When the government blames pilot error, the students uncover a possible link between his death and a corrupt defence deal involving faulty spare parts. Frustrated by the lack of accountability, they decide to take a stand against those in power, with devastating consequences. The film explores how disillusionment can turn into anger when those responsible for protecting the country fail its people. It also asks what happens when a generation loses faith in the system and feels it has no other way to make itself heard. The film is available to stream on JioHotstar.

2. Swades (2004) In Swades, Mohan Bhargava (Shah Rukh Khan) has a successful career at NASA, but a trip back to India changes the way he looks at home. He travels to the village of Charanpur to bring Kaveri Amma, the woman who raised him, back to the United States. However, spending time in the village makes him realise how much people struggle with problems that are often overlooked. Frequent power cuts, limited access to education and deep-rooted caste divisions are part of everyday life for the villagers. Mohan also meets Gita (Gayatri Joshi), a schoolteacher who refuses to give up on her students and their future. Moved by what he sees, he decides to put his skills to use and works with the villagers to build a small hydroelectric project to bring electricity to the community. Helmed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades makes a case for a kind of patriotism that goes beyond nostalgia and pride. The film is available to stream on Netflix.

3. A Wednesday! (2008) Set in Mumbai over the course of a few tense hours, A Wednesday! follows retiring Police Commissioner Prakash Rathod (Anupam Kher), who receives an anonymous call from a man claiming to have planted bombs across the city. His demand is clear: release four jailed terrorists or risk a disaster. With the clock ticking, the police scramble to trace the caller and prevent a possible attack. But the man behind the calls is not a terrorist or a criminal mastermind. He is an ordinary citizen who has had enough of living in fear and watching the justice system fail to deliver. Convinced that the authorities have let people like him down, he decides to take matters into his own hands. What follows raises uncomfortable questions about justice, revenge and how far a person can be pushed when they lose faith in the system. The film also stars Naseeruddin Shah and Jimmy Sheirgill. It is available to stream on JioHotstar.

4. Article 15 (2019) In Article 15, Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana) is an IPS officer posted to a village in Uttar Pradesh, where he finds himself caught up in the investigation into the deaths of two teenage Dalit girls. With a third girl still missing, what appears to be a straightforward murder case soon exposes the deep-rooted caste discrimination that continues to shape life in the village. As Ayan digs deeper, he learns that the girls had demanded a small increase in their wages. His search for the truth is met with resistance from powerful locals, politicians and even fellow police officers who would rather protect the existing social order than challenge it. Inspired by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds including caste, the film exposes the gap between the rights guaranteed by law and the reality faced by those who are denied them. Article 15 is available to stream on Netflix.