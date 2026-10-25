Before Kylie Jenner's '$50 million fantasy bra', there was Zeenat Aman's iconic Satyam Shivam Sundaram look from 1978

If you thought bejewelled bras were a Victoria's Secret invention, Bollywood's history lesson has landed. On October 18, reality star and beauty entrepreneur Kylie Jenner made her official Victoria's Secret debut and brought back the 'fantasy bra' era — dormant since 2018 — in the most expensive way possible. Also read | Kylie Jenner makes Victoria's Secret runway debut in '$50 million fantasy bra': The diamond-encrusted piece took over 1,000 hours to make

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to an October 18 Vogue report, Kylie's showstopper featured 4,410 diamonds, and was valued at a staggering $50 million — $35 million more than any predecessor. Add in a diamond fringe trim, oversized white feathered wings, and a tiny white mini skirt, and it was designed to catch attention — and it did.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

But desi internet had thoughts

{{^usCountry}} On October 25, digital platform The Juggernaut dropped an Instagram video featuring actor Zeenat Aman in Raj Kapoor's 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram, where she was seen opposite actor Shashi Kapoor. In the film's dream sequences, she wore looks that could walk straight onto the 2026 Victoria's Secret fashion show runway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 25, digital platform The Juggernaut dropped an Instagram video featuring actor Zeenat Aman in Raj Kapoor's 1978 classic Satyam Shivam Sundaram, where she was seen opposite actor Shashi Kapoor. In the film's dream sequences, she wore looks that could walk straight onto the 2026 Victoria's Secret fashion show runway. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Think sculpted beaded bra tops with matching tassels, halter silhouettes, layered pearls, waist chains, intricate headpieces and metallic cups. One iconic look featured a radiant silver-and-gold beaded bra with hanging trim. Another was a white ensemble with pearl draping across the bodice. The Juggernaut's caption said it perfectly: “Zeenat Aman is the OG diva.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meet the designer behind Zeenat's dazzling looks

Kylie's look was about carats, but Zeenat's was about craft. Her costumes were designed by Bhanu Athaiya — India's first Oscar winner. The Juggernaut shared in the caption that Zeenat herself said this of Bhanu: “She was prolific and meticulous... no other designer in my life has come close to creating outfits for me that were as comfortable as they were sensual.” Also read | Ralph Lauren slammed for using jhumka earrings without crediting India

Bhanu wasn't making lingerie. She was drawing on ancient Indian temple sculpture, jewellery, and textiles to create a cinematic fantasy. The comments section on The Juggernaut's Instagram Reels told the story.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“See the sculptures of our ancient temples, this kind of dressing was there,” one Instagram user wrote. Others were just obsessed with how modern it felt. One said, “The outfits are so fashionable and chic even now.” Another asked: “Which Indian designer made such exquisite bras for Zeenat is what I want to know?”