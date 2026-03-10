Ralph Lauren slammed for using jhumka earrings without crediting India: 'Janpath cool girl aesthetic has reached...'

Instead, the brand described the accessories merely as vintage pieces. One caption read: “Featuring vintage accessories and select pieces crafted by Native American designers Neil Zarama, Jimmy Begay, and TÓPA as part of Ralph Lauren's Authentic Makers and Artist in Residence programs.” Another simply stated: “Select looks are styled with authentic vintage accessories.” There was no mention of India or the jhumka’s heritage, prompting widespread criticism online.

Images and videos from the runway circulated rapidly, with viewers pointing out that the earrings bore a striking resemblance to traditional South Asian jhumkas, a jewellery style with deep cultural roots. The controversy escalated when people noticed that Ralph Lauren had not credited India or the cultural origins of the design in any of its social media posts.

Luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren recently sparked an online debate after accessories resembling traditional Indian jhumkas appeared on its Paris Fashion Week runway. While the show celebrated the brand’s signature tailored silhouettes and polished ensembles, it was the bell-shaped, dangling earrings worn by models that quickly drew attention. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra blends romantic florals with sharp tailoring in statement Dior look at Paris Fashion Week. See pics )

Juggernaut CEO Snigdha Sur was among those who slammed the brand on X, questioning why Indian fashion was being showcased without proper recognition. One user summed up the frustration: “They are gentrifying jhumkas, guys.”

The earrings quickly became a hot topic across social media. From round jhumkas with hollow hemispheres to longer, beaded versions in oxidised metal, reactions ranged from curiosity to outrage. Some commenters on X wrote, “And now jhumkas at Ralph Lauren,” while others demanded, “Ralph, come on, give me back my jhumkas!” Another user vented in all caps: “I’m so tired of our fashion and culture being exploited while we’re not allowed into these spaces ourselves.”

Many critics described the moment as a form of “whitewashing,” arguing that presenting traditional designs without credit erases the history, craft, and cultural significance behind them. Others responded with humour: “The Janpath cool girl aesthetic has reached Ralph Lauren,” joked one user, while another quipped, “Ralph Lauren saw a Janpath stall and thought, ‘I can make this monochromatic and miserable.’”

How did Ralph Lauren respond to the controversy Ralph Lauren defended the collection, clarifying that the jewellery was created through its Authentic Makers and Artist in Residence programs, in collaboration with Native American designers Neil Zarama, Jimmy Begay, and TÓPA. The initiative is part of a broader effort to work directly with communities that have influenced the brand’s Southwestern American style, rather than simply taking inspiration.

While Native American designs often feature geometric patterns similar to some Eastern jewellery, the close resemblance to Indian jhumkas sparked public debate. This controversy echoes past incidents, such as Dior being criticised in 2025 for not crediting Indian artisans for a luxury coat featuring mukaish embroidery, and Dolce & Gabbana’s Kolhapuri slipper controversy. In an era when racist attitudes toward Indians on social media remain prevalent, such microaggressions and cultural misappropriation continue to tarnish the image of luxury fashion houses that should know better.