Best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals on Myntra! Discover up to 60% off on premium handbags from Lavie, Caprese, and more!

You're all set for the perfect Diwali outfit – the shimmer, the sparkle, the stunning jewellery. But wait! Your trusted old handbag is giving you that "please retire me" look. Before you panic-text your fashion-forward friend or raid your sister's closet, Myntra's epic Diwali sale is to the rescue, and it's raining discounts on premium handbags! We're talking about the kind of deals that would make your shopaholic aunt drop her ladoos in excitement. Best Diwali Sale Blockbuster Deals on Myntra

With up to 60% off on luxe brands like Lavie, Caprese, and Hidesign, your dream bag just went from "maybe next Diwali" to "add to cart right now!" Whether you're the minimalist who needs that perfect black clutch or the fashionista who colour-coordinates bags with bindis – this sale is your ticket to handbag heaven.

So, while everyone's busy cleaning the home, why not clean out that old handbag collection? All the more reason to light up your wardrobe with some arm candy that won't burn a hole in your pocket! Before you get into the ultimate handbag haul, here are the top fashionable picks available as

Top Fashionable Handbag Picks

Ever noticed how your mom carefully wraps each diya in newspaper before storing them away? Well, that's exactly how premium handbags are readied at the best Diwali Sale Blockbuster Deals – all wrapped up in spectacular discounts, just waiting to be discovered!

Hit your fashion touch with the Hidesign Croc Textured Leather Structured Shoulder Bag. This beautiful maroon handbag is not just an accessory; it's something more. The texture is elegant, a perfect companion that one can bring to casual meetings or sophisticated events. It creates practicality in the design-one compartment and with secure zip closure in the main zipper, where one's essentials are readily available. The zip pocket and slip pocket inside keep you organised with your smaller items, while the external slip pocket will come in handy for easy access to things you might need as you step out. Its sleek silhouette and chic structure make this shoulder bag a great blend of style and functionality. This carry-on handbag is handy whether you are heading out for a brunch date with friends or just dragging yourself to work.

Key Features:

Elegant croc-textured leather for a timeless appeal.

Ample storage with multiple pockets for organised essentials.

Fabric 100% Leather Colour Maroon Benefits Durable and lightweight leather construction, ideal for everyday use.

Super stylish design makes your outfit impeccable for casual parties

Introducing the Berrylush White Textured Structured Shoulder Bag, a must-have for every fashion-forward individual. Impressive textured material with a unique style makes it one of a kind while remaining subtle enough to blend well with other outfits. The twist lock closure adds a touch of sophistication and ensures your belongings are secure. On the inside, one major well-equipped compartment and an inner pocket keep you away from any hints of compromising on the style. The single handle is really good for everyday wear, making it very handy for doing errands or going out to dinner. Say goodbye to all messiness, as this beautiful bag promises to be your new go-to accessory.

Key Features:

Eye-catching textured finish for a modern look.

Twist lock closure ensures the safety of your belongings.

Fabric 50% PU, 50% Fabric Colour White Benefits Lightweight material makes it comfortable to carry all day.

Versatile design pairs well with various outfits, adding a chic touch.

Step out in style with the Caprese Leather Oversized Swagger Handheld Bag. This bright pink solid bag is made for loud fashion statements. With its spacious main compartment secured by a zip closure, this handbag provides ample room for all your essentials, making it good for busy days or casual outings. It has an external pocket for quick access, with two sturdily designed handles for comfort while you carry it anywhere. This oversized bag captures the spirit of this fashionable swagger style perfectly, offering you chic and utility at any time.

Key Features:

Generous storage space for all your essentials.

The stylish design makes it a statement piece for any outfit.

Fabric Leather Colour Pink Benefits Durable leather ensures long-lasting use.

Trendy oversized design adds a modern flair to your look.

The Allen Solly Textured Handheld Bag in navy blue defines sophistication. The piece offers a textured finish for imparting rich depth to the personality-crafted accessory. Its spacious main compartment is closed by secure zip closure, besides two inner pockets and three card holders, so one can easily keep everything in order. The two handles give you an option of carrying by hand or swinging into a detachable sling strap for a more laid-back feel. It's excellent for the busy modern individual who is always in a hurry because this is a great addition to your attire.

Key Features:

Textured design adds depth and character to your look.

Multiple pockets for organised storage of your belongings.

Fabric PU Colour Navy Blue Benefits Lightweight and durable, it is ideal for daily use.

Elegant design complements various outfits, perfect for any occasion.

Unleash your inner trendsetter with the Anouk Geometric Printed Oversized Shopper Tote Bag. The totally fashionable black shopper tote bag boasts a bright geometric print that makes it the perfect accessory for all your casual affairs. With one main inner pocket and a zipper closure, you're assured that all your possessions are securely fastened as you go about your day. Three inner pockets provide extra organisation options for your essentials so that this bag is functionally stylish. Two handles make it easy to carry around, and it is a perfect companion for shopping sprees or beach activities. Express your personality with this bold tote that effortlessly converges functionality with flair.

Key Features:

Trendy geometric print adds a contemporary touch.

A spacious interior provides ample room for your belongings.

Fabric Cotton Colour Black Benefits Lightweight fabric makes it easy to carry all day long.

The versatile design suits both casual and semi-formal occasions.

Make a splash this season with the Lavie Ushawu Women Mint Medium Satchel Bag. This charming mint green bag is the perfect blend of style and practicality, featuring a zip closure for security and one main compartment that provides ample space for all your essentials. Four inner pockets help you keep things organised so everything has its place. A good outer pocket will make it easy to reach for your phone to answer that call or grab your keys to unlock the door of the building or house. A bag with two handles and a detachable sling strap makes this model great for any type of excursion. It's casual enough for that grocery store trip. This satchel brings a bright splash of colour into your closet.

Key Features:

Fresh mint colour for a pop of brightness in your outfit.

Convenient compartments for easy organisation of your belongings.

Fabric PU Colour Mint Green Benefits Durable material ensures long-lasting use.

Stylish and functional design makes it perfect for any casual outing.

Meet the MINI WESST Geometric Printed Structured Tote Bag With Pouch, a really versatile accessory that you'll want to add to your collection. This stunning brown tote bag, from an eye-catching geometric print to the embroidered detail, will surely become a favourite for anyone who loves style and functionality. When it comes to functionality, it contains a zippered main compartment that would keep everything at hand as you move. It also brings with it a separable pouch to help you detach a small pouch that would hold your essentials at a distance in case you had to look for something or hand something over. Featuring two sturdy handles, this tote bag can be comfortably carried on casual and chic events.

Key Features:

Unique embroidered design for a standout look.

Spacious interior with an additional pouch for added convenience.

Fabric Fabric Colour Brown Benefits Durable and easy-to-clean fabric is perfect for everyday use.

Stylish design pairs well with both casual and chic outfits.

Chic and refined, the Lino Perros Off-White Quilted Handheld Bag is a must-have for the contemporary woman. The stylish, eye-catching beauty sports zip closure and one main compartment to secure all of your items. This is supported by lavish surface styling from quilting. The two handles are rather comfortable to carry. A detachable sling strap is also provided for a hassle-free, hands-free version. It would add style to a lunch date, but it will be fabulous at night, too.

Key Features:

Elegant quilted texture for a sophisticated appearance.

Versatile carrying options with detachable sling strap.

Fabric Synthetic Leather Colour Off-White Benefits Lightweight material for comfortable wear throughout the day.

Chic design adds a touch of elegance to any outfit.

Introducing the Mast & Harbour Burgundy Solid Handheld Bag, the perfect combination of style and function. In addition to its beauty, it offers a useful zip closure that opens into three commodious major compartments. It is also accessorised with one external pocket and two inner pockets, so you'll never be disorganised. It is strong and comfortable, and having a removable swing strap allows you to use it in various situations, be it in the office or at night. This handbag is perfect for everyday essentials and for a classy night out.

Key Features:

Rich burgundy colour for a touch of sophistication.

Multiple compartments for organised storage of your belongings.

Fabric PU Colour Burgundy Benefits Stylish design complements various outfits, perfect for any occasion.

Durable material ensures long-lasting use for everyday wear.

Complete your look with the Tommy Hilfiger Pink Textured PU Structured Sling Bag. This delightful pink sling bag features a unique textured design that adds a trendy touch to your ensemble. With one main compartment secured by a button closure, this compact bag is perfect for carrying your essentials while keeping a chic silhouette with a flexible strap that will either carry it across your body, whether you prefer to carry it on your shoulder or across your body. Perfect for casual outings and a day out with friends, it's the coolest and most functional accessory you won't want to miss.

Key Features:

Chic textured design for a modern look.

Versatile carrying options with a detachable sling strap.

Fabric PU Colour Pink Benefits Its lightweight and compact design makes it easy to carry.

A stylish accessory that complements any casual outfit.

Styling tips: Make your handbag the star of the show!

1. Match with your attire: Create a seamless symphony

A black traditional bag is that ultimate love song- beautifully timeless and blending seamlessly with the best of the traditional sarees, lehengas, or even a chic anarkali. However, if you wish to be a bold one, then vibrant, funky colours like teal or coral can truly add a wonderful twist to this whole ensemble. Think something like a white flowing kurta matched with a bold coral-coloured bag. And that's not just an accessory- it is a statement! The trick is choosing a handbag that best represents you to the point where it feels as if it's only made for you.

2. Play with accessories: Give your handbag a personal touch

Let’s be honest: a handbag is a canvas waiting for your personal brush strokes! Give your bag some personality by attaching charms or keychains or even a nice little scarf tied through the handle. Just imagine walking into a Diwali gathering, and lo and behold, everywhere you go, everyone stops and asks about that sweet little charm dangling from your handbag! It gives your handbag that personal touch, and people stop and look, building conversations and compliments. It is just an icebreaker, like a nice dessert after a spicy meal!

3. Mix and match: Fashion is your playground

Who says you can’t play with patterns and textures? Fashion is like a vibrant festival filled with exciting choices. Don't be afraid to pair a sleek tote with something flowing; it's all about contrast. A sleek, structured tote pairs off beautifully against a bohemian maxi dress, or it can be softened by a sleek, slouchy bag playing off a well-cut suit. And prints? No holds barred! Floral with stripes bags, polka dots with paisleys; the potential is endless until you find that magical combination that rings a chord.

Shine bright with Myntra’s Best Diwali Sale blockbuster deals!

This Diwali, treat yourself to the chic, premium handbags you’ve been eyeing without burning a hole in your pocket. With up to 60% off on luxury brands like Lavie, Caprese, and Hidesign, Myntra’s Best Diwali Sale Blockbuster Deals are your ticket to a stylish and glamorous festive season. These handbags offer more than just aesthetic appeal; they combine craftsmanship, style, and functionality, making them the perfect Diwali gift – for yourself or a loved one. So, don’t miss out! Visit Myntra and grab these exclusive deals while they last.

