Best summer makeup hacks for a long-lasting radiant look

Summer makeup can be a challenge, especially if you live in a hot and humid climate. The last thing you want is for your makeup to melt off your face within minutes of stepping outside. But don't worry, there are several summer makeup hacks that you can use to help your makeup stay put and look fresh throughout the day. From using lightweight products to setting sprays and primer, there are several things you can do to make your summer makeup routine more manageable. Whether you're heading to the beach, going on a road trip, or simply running errands, these summer makeup hacks will help you look and feel your best. (Also read: From sunscreen to clay masks: 9 essential summer skincare hacks for healthy and glowing skin )

Must-try summer makeup hacks:

With the scorching heat and high humidity, it can be challenging to maintain a flawless look throughout the day. (Unsplash)

Hitesh Dewett, Training and Artistry Manager at Swiss Beauty, shared with HT Lifestyle, some of the best summer makeup hacks that you can use this season to ace your makeup look.

1. Use tinted moisturizer or tinted sunscreen

Let’s start with a must-have product for summer. Prep your skin with a tinted moisturizer or tinted sunscreen to even out your skin tone and texture. Tinted sunscreens with skincare ingredients not only provide broad-spectrum protection against harmful UV rays but also act as moisturizers and foundations. These come in various shades to match different skin tones, making it easy to achieve a flawless finish without the need for multiple products. This will also help to keep your skin looking healthy and radiant, even in the hottest months of the year.

2. Swap your foundations with a lightweight concealer

When temperatures soar, heavy makeup can feel suffocating and the change of your makeup melting increases. So, opt for lightweight products that won't feel heavy on your skin. Instead of foundations, choose concealers that offer light coverage and keep your skin looking fresh and even. They will naturally blend with your skin tone and give you the perfect no-makeup look.

3. Try cheek-to-cheek makeup look

The cheek-to-cheek makeup is a great way to achieve a natural, sun-kissed look that's perfect for summertime. With just a neutral shade of cream tint, you can highlight your cheeks, lips, and eyelids for a fresh and dewy finish. It’s ideal for a minimal makeup look just with a hint of colour to enhance facial features. The cream formula allows for a seamless blend, making it the perfect choice for hot and humid weather.

4. Go for water-resistant makeup

It's important to choose sweat-resistant makeup products that can withstand heat. Look for waterproof mascaras, eyeliners, and long-lasting lipsticks that won't smudge or bleed over your face due to sweat and humidity. This way, you won't have to worry about touch-ups throughout the day, and your makeup will look flawless no matter how hot it gets outside.

5. Use blotting papers

Blotting paper is a lifesaver in the summer as they help to absorb excess oil and sweat without disturbing your makeup. Carry a pack of blotting papers in your bag and use them throughout the day to keep your skin looking fresh and shine-free.

No matter how hot it gets outside, follow these simple hacks to avoid makeup meltdowns this summer and look your best.

