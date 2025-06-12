Bhagyashree looks beautiful in yellow organza saree in romantic pics with husband Himalaya Dasani as he kisses her

Bhagyashree championed her love for the six yards in a recent photoshoot she did with her husband, Himalaya Dasani. On June 6, the actor posted pictures on Instagram that showed Himalaya proposing to her by getting down on one knee. Let's decode her ethnic look and know the story behind her husband's cute gesture. Himalaya Dasani kisses Bhagyashree in this adorable picture.

Bhagyashree's spring-ready ethnic look

The photos show Bhagyashree dressed in a pastel butter yellow saree. The organza drape features intricately painted, gorgeous flowers in white, red and green hues. She wore the saree with neatly-placed pleats on the front and the pallu falling from her shoulder elegantly in a floor-grazing length.

She paired the saree with a matching pastel yellow silk blouse featuring a sleeveless silhouette, a backless design with dori ties, a plunging V neckline, a cropped hem, and a body-hugging fit. To beautify the ethnic look further, she chose gold kadhas, rings, and pearl-adorned dangling gold earrings.

With her hair tied in a messy, side-parted, braided hairdo adorned with gajra and a few loose strands sculpting her face, Bhagyashree chose a minimal, no-makeup look for glam. She opted for feathered brows, black eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, pink eye shadow, flushed cheeks, mauve lips, a dainty red bindi, and glowing highlighter.

The story behind Himalaya Dasani's proposal

Bhagyashree revealed the adorable story behind her husband's proposal. She revealed that though people tell her that her husband is very romantic, he wasn't this way earlier. Therefore, she had once complained that he never really proposed to her.

“So here I was, in the midst of a photoshoot and to my surprise, he just interrupted us with this song. (Diljit would have cried to hear this version, though). But yay! Hubby decided to finally go on his knees. Sharing some candid pics that my photographer @prashantsamtani clicked,” she wrote.