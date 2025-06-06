Bhagyashree's husband finally proposed to her after 35 years of marriage. See dreamy pics

Actor Bhagyashree and Himalay Dassani have been married for more than thirty years. However, the Maine Pyaar Kiya star revealed that her husband never really proposed to her. In a surprise move, Himalay went down on his knees, and the actor is on cloud nine. Bhagyashree shared dreamy pics on her social media, much to the delight of her fans. (Also read: Bhagyashree shares unbelievable sketch she made of Madhuri Dixit in 1988; superstar reacts) Bhagyashree shared pictures from a surprise proposal by her husband Himalay Dassani, on Friday. (Instagram/bhagyashree.online)

Bhagyashree posts dreamy pictures of the proposal

On Friday, Bhagyashree took to her social media and shared about the romantic proposal. She wrote, "Secret let out...No matter what everyone feels about Himalayji being a romantic husband.. he wasn't so earlier and I kept telling him that he never really had proposed to me. So here I was, midst of a photoshoot & to my surprise he just interrupted us with this song. (Diljit would have cried to hear this version tho). But yay ! Hubby decided to finally to go on his knees. Sharing some candid pics that my photographer @prashantsamtani clicked." She used the song Kabhi Usey Noor Noor Kehta Hoon with the pictures.

Fans react

Bhgayashree's fans were delighted to see the happy couple and celebrated their romance in the comments section. One fan wrote, "A perfect bonding, God-given, the result of Karma good deeds of past life, may God bless you and your family with a long happy life." Another fan wrote, "Made for each other, I just love both of you, incalculable". A third comment read, “Blessed with eternal bonding”. A fourth comment read, “Your love for each other is an inspiration for others.”

About Bhagyashree and Himalay

Actor Bhagyashree married Himalay Dassani right after her debut film Maine Pyar Kiya became a massive hit in 1989. The couple have two children, a son and a daughter. Their son Abhimanyu Dassani made his Bollywood debut in 2019 with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota and won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance. Their daughter, Avantika Dassani, debuted with the web series Mithya in 2022. The psychological series also starred Huma Qureshi, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rajit Kapur and Samir Soni in pivotal roles.