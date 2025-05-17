Bhagyashree shares unbelievable sketch she made of Madhuri Dixit in 1988; superstar reacts

Looks like former contemporaries Madhuri Dixit and Bhagyashree share a beautiful friendship now. On former's birthday on Thursday, May 15, Bhagyashree shared a heartfelt post on Instagram. Bhagyashree and Madhuri Dixit were contemporaries and are now friends.

Bhagyashree's special with for Madhuri Dixit

The post not only included some of their best photos together but also a lovely sketch she made of Madhuri more than 35 years ago! “Madhuri with the Million dollar smile❤️... wish you a very happy birthday darling. Here's a sketch I had done of you way back in time(1988) little knowing that we would become friends one day. Wishing you happiness from the bottom of my heart," Bhagyashree wrote. The sketch seemed to be from Madhuri's Dil era, wearing a stylish hat and sunglasses with big hoops.

The other pictures were more recent and showed them posing together for photos at different events. Madhuri also commented on the post and wrote, “Thank you so much💖. Big hug.”

Fans react to their friendship

Fans of the two actors also commented on the post. “That is one great sketch ! You should spend more time sketching. Seriously,” wrote a fan. “Rajshri Divas Suman and Nisha in 1 frame. Bas Prem Ki Kami Hai," wrote another. Both Bhagyashree and Madhuri have worked in Sooraj Barjatya's hit movies Maine Pyar Kiya and Hum Aapke Hain Koun, respectively! Both starred them opposite Salman Khan.

A year ago, Madhuri even attended the birthday bash of Bhagyashree.

More about Bhagyshree and Madhuri

While both were working around the same time in 1980-90s, Bhagyashree chose to give her career a break and focus on family life with husband Himalaya. But Madhuri worked for much longer, delivering massive hits well into early 2000s. She then got married to Dr Sriram Nene and moved to US. She returned around 2011 with Jhalak Dikhla Jaa and Aaja Nachle. She starred in Kalank, Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 and Maja Maa and more movies after her comeback.