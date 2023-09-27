Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill look straight out of a fairytale in stunning vibrant dresses. All pics, videos inside

Bhumi Pedneker and Shehnaaz Gill, the stunning cast of Thank You for Coming are taking the fashion world by storm with their back-to-back head-turning looks. After proving their fashion prowess at the Toronto International Film Festival, the B-town divas were spotted in a doll-inspired look in vibrant dresses in Mumbai. Both Shehnaaz and Bhumi are absolute fashionistas. They can rock any look to perfection, from casual wear to red carpet gowns. And their recent appearances in chic gowns and glam make-up are sure to give you some style inspiration. Scroll down to take some fashion notes. Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill evoke magical fairy tale vibes in chic dresses(HT Photo/VarinderChawla )

Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill Stun in Glamorous Dresses

On Tuesday, their fans got a sweet surprise as the videos and pictures of Shehnaaz Gill and Bhumi Pednekar went viral on social media. Their posts garnered tons of likes and comments from adoring fans who couldn't stop gushing about their look. One fan wrote, "Queens" while others dropped lots of fire or heart-eyed emojis. Let's take a look at their video. (Also read: TIFF 2023: Bhumi Pednekar and Shehnaaz Gill's glamorous looks in stunning outfits set the red carpet ablaze. Check pics )

Decoding their chic looks

Bhumi Pednekar chose a gorgeous red dress for her stylish look. It featured an off-the-shoulder design, a shiny stain fabric, a fitted bodice, a flared bottom and a pleated hemline. Bhumi kept her accessories to a minimum, styling her look with a pair of statement diamond studs and a pair of light pink pump heels. For her flawless makeup look, Bhumi got decked up in nude eyeshadow, mascara, curled lashes, winged eyeliner, blushed cheeks and a shade of coral lipstick. With her lustrous locks pulled back into a neat high ponytail, she looked like a fairy-tale princess.

On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill might be known for her bubbly and chirpy personality but is no less when it comes to fashion and style. The actress opted for a bright yellow mini dress for her chic look, featuring a sweetheart neckline, shiny satin fabric, corset bodice and mini hemline. The addition of a netted cape at the back of her dress added a touch of extra glamour to her stunning look. In terms of accessories, Shehnaaz kept it minimal and completed her look with a pair of yellow stiletto heels. With nude eyeshadow, mascaraed lashes, winged eyeliner, contoured cheeks, nude lips and her hair left open in the middle, she completed her stunning look.

