Bhumi Pednekar gives lesson on party dressing in glam corset top and bodycon skirt during night out with sister: Watch

Bhumi Pednekar stepped out in Mumbai last night for an outing with her sister. The paparazzi clicked the siblings outside the restaurant in the city and shared the pictures and videos on social media. The snippets show Bhumi dresses in coordinated pinstripe printed attire, serving tips on how to turn heads in a steal-worthy party dress. She wore a corset blouse and a bodycon skirt set. Check out her ensemble and read our download on it below. Bhumi Pednekar gives lesson on party dressing in a glamorous corset top and bodycon skirt. (HT Photo/Varinder Chawla)

What Bhumi Pednekar wore for a night out with her sister?

Bhumi Pednekar has been setting the fashion world ablaze with her high-octane looks. The star never shies away from taking sartorial risks. Her unique sense of style perfectly blends old-school glitz and Gen-Z trends. Moreover, she carries each style statement with effortless grace and shows how fashion can be both glamorous and tasteful. This recent look is a great example of the same. It mixes the Gen-Z-approved pinstripe style trend with the evergreen form-fitting silhouette.

Coming to the design elements, Bhumi's corset blouse features halter-neck noodle straps crisscrossed on the back, a plunging neckline highlighting her decolletage, a fitted bust, under-the-bust cut-outs, structured boning, asymmetric cropped hem length, and a figure-hugging fitting that hugged her curvy frame.

Bhumi styled the corset blouse with a matching pinstriped maxi skirt featuring a high-rise waistline, buckle closure on the front, patch pockets, a back slit, and a form-fitting silhouette. She accessorised the ensemble with striking additions, including black pointed high heels, a silver chrome top handle mini bag, a dainty chain, shimmering ear studs, and statement rings.

Lastly, Bhumi chose feathered brows, winged eyeliner, kohl-lined eyes, mascara on the lashes, glossy fuchsia pink lip shade, rouged tinted cheeks, beaming highlighter, and light contouring for the glam picks. Centre-parted and wavy open locks gave the finishing touch to her nigh-out look.